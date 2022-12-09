Not viable to import electricity from EU, Ukrenergo says

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi

While the option to tap into Europe’s power grid is technically available – since Ukraine merged its grid with that of the EU back in March – Kudrytskyi noted that a staggering price spread for electricity between Ukrainian and EU markets makes the scheme currently non-viable.

Read also: Ukraine still suffering a significant shortage of electricity, Ukrenergo gives details

“The problem is European electricity is much more expensive than Ukrainian electricity,” said Kudrytskyi.

“No entity on the Ukrainian market would to buy it for EUR 200-250 ($211-264) per MWh from Romania or Slovakia – to then sell it here for EUR 80 ($84) per MWh.”

Read also: Ukrainian national grid still in recovery mode, power deficit has dropped to 20%, says Ukrenergo

He suggested that a special funding mechanism would have to be introduced for Ukraine to be able to afford to mitigate its electricity shortage via imports.

Kudrytskyi earlier said that every single Ukrainian thermal power plant has been damaged by Russian missile strikes of the past two months.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine