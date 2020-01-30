'We do not want to risk our lives': Amid coronavirus scares, colleges try to keep healthy, calm

As fear surrounding the new coronavirus spreads in the USA, scares pop up almost daily at college campuses. Administrators have canceled sporting events and travel to China. Some on campus have taken to wearing masks. Others have launched petitions to cancel class.

The concern has some merit: Universities house a large number of students in high-density residence halls and apartment buildings, conditions ripe for spreading viruses. Many of them are international students, returned from places such as China, which sends more students to the USA than any other foreign country. Others are Americans coming home from semesters or January terms abroad or leaving for overseas – and considering making other plans as the virus spreads worldwide.

Just as significant as the battle to keep students healthy: maintaining calm on campus without stigmatizing anyone.

The bulk of the more than 8,000 confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide are in China, where more than 170 people have died. Authorities confirmed five coronavirus cases in the USA, including in Arizona, California, Illinois and Washington. A person with a connection to Arizona State University is one of those infected. More than 160 other cases are pending.

Cancel class?

A statement from Arizona State University said the person infected “is not severely ill and is currently in isolation to keep the illness from spreading.” A spokesman would not clarify the person’s affiliation with the university.

According to Arizona health officials, the person returned from Wuhan, China, the city where the virus is suspected to have originated.

Arizona State officials said classes and other regular campus activities, such as sporting events, will continue as normal.

Some students have started wearing face masks. Demand for the masks increased so much they can be hard to find in stores.

Roughly 20,000 people signed a petition calling on the university to cancel classes.

"Students just want to know more information about this virus before going on campus," the petition says. "We do not want to risk our lives by attending class."

Daba Yague wears a mask as she walks between classes after a confirmed case of the new coronavirus was linked to Arizona State University's Tempe campus.

The university didn’t bite. Jay Thorne, a university spokesman, said it was not the university's intent to appear callous to people’s concerns but rather to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Those guidelines say the virus does not appear to be spreading in the USA, and the “likelihood of someone in the U.S. getting sick with this virus is very low."

The university issued a travel restriction to China. Study abroad and other academic programs are on hold as well, Thorne said.

Isolated in off-campus housing or stuck in China

Even potential cases of the virus have universities taking aggressive countermeasures.

A Miami University in Ohio student reported “very mild symptoms,” along with recent travel that might suggest a potential case of the coronavirus.

That student and his traveling companion are in isolation in off-campus housing. The men’s and women’s basketball games scheduled for this week were postponed.

People there have also started wearing face masks.

Just arrived in Oxford, Ohio for a news conference on a suspected Coronavirus case on Miami University’s campus. Matt Reinberg, Brian Coan and Jack Culik said they bought masks at Ace Hardware after getting the news from MU student life this morning. pic.twitter.com/lhRuSY0NR4 — Andrew Tobias (@AndrewJTobias) January 28, 2020