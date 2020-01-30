'We do not want to risk our lives': Amid coronavirus scares, colleges try to keep healthy, calm

As fear surrounding the new coronavirus spreads in the USA, scares pop up almost daily at college campuses. Administrators have canceled sporting events and travel to China. Some on campus have taken to wearing masks. Others have launched petitions to cancel class.
The concern has some merit: Universities house a large number of students in high-density residence halls and apartment buildings, conditions ripe for spreading viruses. Many of them are international students, returned from places such as China, which sends more students to the USA than any other foreign country. Others are Americans coming home from semesters or January terms abroad or leaving for overseas – and considering making other plans as the virus spreads worldwide.
Just as significant as the battle to keep students healthy: maintaining calm on campus without stigmatizing anyone.
The bulk of the more than 8,000 confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide are in China, where more than 170 people have died. Authorities confirmed five coronavirus cases in the USA, including in Arizona, California, Illinois and Washington. A person with a connection to Arizona State University is one of those infected. More than 160 other cases are pending.
What is the coronavirus? Everything you need to know about the deadly illness alarming the world
Cancel class?
A statement from Arizona State University said the person infected “is not severely ill and is currently in isolation to keep the illness from spreading.” A spokesman would not clarify the person’s affiliation with the university.
According to Arizona health officials, the person returned from Wuhan, China, the city where the virus is suspected to have originated.
Outbreak: Is the US ready if it happens here?
Arizona State officials said classes and other regular campus activities, such as sporting events, will continue as normal.
Some students have started wearing face masks. Demand for the masks increased so much they can be hard to find in stores.
Roughly 20,000 people signed a petition calling on the university to cancel classes.
"Students just want to know more information about this virus before going on campus," the petition says. "We do not want to risk our lives by attending class."
Should you wear a surgical mask? A pilot's perspective on coronavirus
The university didn’t bite. Jay Thorne, a university spokesman, said it was not the university's intent to appear callous to people’s concerns but rather to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Those guidelines say the virus does not appear to be spreading in the USA, and the “likelihood of someone in the U.S. getting sick with this virus is very low."
The university issued a travel restriction to China. Study abroad and other academic programs are on hold as well, Thorne said.
Isolated in off-campus housing or stuck in China
Even potential cases of the virus have universities taking aggressive countermeasures.
A Miami University in Ohio student reported “very mild symptoms,” along with recent travel that might suggest a potential case of the coronavirus.
That student and his traveling companion are in isolation in off-campus housing. The men’s and women’s basketball games scheduled for this week were postponed.
People there have also started wearing face masks.
Just arrived in Oxford, Ohio for a news conference on a suspected Coronavirus case on Miami University’s campus. Matt Reinberg, Brian Coan and Jack Culik said they bought masks at Ace Hardware after getting the news from MU student life this morning. pic.twitter.com/lhRuSY0NR4— Andrew Tobias (@AndrewJTobias) January 28, 2020
Benjy Renton, 20, a senior at Middlebury College, said he is stuck in Beijing. He planned on doing a semester abroad, but Middlebury is one of several schools to suspend its program. The college asked students to arrange a flight back to the USA as soon as possible – an urgent task as airlines start to suspend travel to China.
Renton said he feels safe in China, albeit a little bored. He hasn’t been able to find many attractions that were open, and many students watch TV in their rooms instead. He has been trying to collect refunds for train trips for himself and friends. The spread of the disease hasn't turned him off studying abroad.
"I know I will always be able to study abroad in China in the future and look forward to doing so next fall," Renton said.
Emails to students from Wuhan
Many U.S. universities are trying to get ahead of the paranoia that accompanies the spread of a disease, being proactive without causing an unnecessary stir on campus. Robert Parker, director of the student health center at the University of Illinois-Urbana-Champaign, identified 146 students who were from Wuhan and sent them a personal check-in email.
Within minutes, he said, dozens responded. Most were pleased to hear from him. Others explained they hadn't gone home for the holidays. Some voluntarily refrained from attending class or wore masks when out.
How to stay healthy: Coronavirus, flu, colds raise travel concerns
Anxiety about the potential spread of the disease pervades the campus. Of the 33,850 undergraduates on the Urbana-Champaign campus, about 3,000 of them are from China.
Parker said the university's clinic handed out facial masks to allay some of the concerns.
"Some people are wearing a mask to protect themselves," he said. "And some people are wearing a mask to protect others. That's all just great."
The concern doesn't come only from the students. Parker said flustered parents and faculty may call for classes to be canceled.
Parker said flu season is "far more concerning" for university officials, though the school has been most successful this season in its effort to vaccinate people against influenza. The school initially ordered 14,000 vaccination doses and plans to get more.
"We're using every opportunity to vaccinate the kids, and that's actually going very, very well," Parker said.
Coronavirus vaccine: Drugmakers rush to create and test one. How they're doing it
Across the country, college administrators encouraged students to follow protocols associated with avoiding viruses. Those include frequent hand-washing, refraining from touching one’s face and staying home when sick.
Contributing: Perry Vandell, The Arizona Republic; Jessie Balmert and Anne Saker, The Cincinnati Enquirer
Editor's note: A previous version of this story said Miami University canceled its basketball games this week. An Ohio Department of Health spokesperson later said the opposing colleges — Western Michigan University for the women and Central Michigan University for the men — had postponed the games.
Education coverage at USA TODAY is made possible in part by a grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The Gates Foundation does not provide editorial input.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coronavirus, students from China: Why colleges have had so many scares