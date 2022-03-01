'This was not a win for anybody.' Singletary opens up about lawsuit settlement

Former Police Chief La'Ron Singletary's lawsuit against the city of Rochester was settled with unusual speed for civil litigation: Filed in September, it was practically resolved in late December.

Yes, the final legal steps, with a court filing acknowledging the settlement, weren't completed until Friday, but the settlement was carved out during the single month when James Smith served as the city's mayor.

Singletary said Monday that he did not want to hamstring the city with a large payout, but was intent on the restoration of his medical benefits, which he lost when fired by Mayor Lovely Warren in 2020.

"It was not about breaking the bank for the city of Rochester," he said in a telephone interview from Long Island, where Singletary, a Congressional candidate, was preparing to speak at the state Republican convention. "It was about getting something back for me that was wrongly taken from me by the city of Rochester."

Singletary agreed to a $75,000 settlement, but the pact also includes his medical benefits. He and one of his lawyers, Jon Getz, said the benefits could total about $600,000 over the next 24 years, though both emphasized that was an estimate.

Under an agreement with the police union, the city pays 90 percent of health care benefits for retirees with 20 years on the job, like Singletary.

"I'm glad this is behind me," Singletary said Monday. "This was not a win for anybody."

For Singletary, who is running for Congress on the Republican line, the lawsuit is now behind him. But the underlying foundation of the lawsuit — his response to the death of Daniel Prude at the hands of police — is unlikely to be a forgotten topic in his Congressional bid against incumbent Democrat Joseph Morelle.

Warren fired Singletary, claiming he had misled her about the facts about Prude's death. Singletary claimed in his lawsuit that Warren directed him to withhold information from a City Council-contracted investigation into Prude's death, which was not publicly revealed for months after the death.

Prude died a week after being restrained by police in March 2020 — asphyxiation was a cause of death, and he had imbibed phencyclidine, or PCP. He was naked and handcuffed when held to the ground by police with pressure that was determined to be the likely cause of the asphyxia.

Police maintained they followed training, and a grand jury did not bring indictments against any of the officers after a presentation by the office of state Attorney General Letitia James.

Prude's death sparked huge protests in the city, pushing for policing reforms, and led to a mass exodus of police command staff when Singletary announced his retirement, shortly before Warren terminated him.

Warren's loss in the Democratic primary to now-Mayor Malik Evans can likely be attributed in part to the ham-handed handling of the investigations into Prude's death.

The six-month City Council investigation into the death did determine that Warren had been misleading with the public and that Singletary had downplayed the incident and also misdirected city officials.

"The Investigation revealed no explanation that fully accounts for the more than four-month delay between the death of an unarmed man at the hands of Rochester police, and public disclosure of the facts and circumstances under which the death occurred — other than a decision or series of decisions not to make such disclosure," Andrew Celli, the special investigator contracted by City Council, said in his report.

On Monday Singletary said investigations were still ongoing before the public revelations of the death. "I wanted to let the investigations play out," he said. "I didn't have an opportunity to do that."

"At the end of the day, the highest law enforcement officer in the state of New York did a criminal inquiry into it and we all know the results of that investigation," Singletary said of the Attorney General's investigation that ended with no criminal charges against police.

That investigation has been criticized by activists for using a key witness known for his adherence to what is called "excited delirium" as the cause of Prude's death. That syndrome, which many in the emergency medical field claim has merit but opponents say has no medical foundation, is typically linked with extreme aggression and hallucinations.

Singletary said Attorney General James "released everything" with her investigation. A judge did approve the unusual step of the release of grand jury testimony at James' request.

"She was very transparent," Singletary said.

"I will never forget that someone lost their life during this incident," Singletary said.

City Councilman Willie Lightfoot said Monday that he's glad the lawsuit is resolved. Lightfoot, a retired city firefighter, said he thinks it fair that Singletary was able to reclaim his medical benefits.

"I'm glad that it was transparent and open because a lot of times with these situations, there are clauses in the settlement or contracts where you can't disclose," he said of the city's willingness to release the terms of the agreement.

Lightfoot also commended the Evans administration for saying that it would release similar legal settlements in the future without a filing of a Freedom of Information Law request by the public or media.

"I'm glad this is settled and behind us," Lightfoot said of the settlement.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: La'Ron Singletary opens up about lawsuit against city of Rochester NY