Not worried about Bitcoin margin call: MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor

The CEO of business analytics software firm MicroStrategy took to Twitter to reassure investors as an outsized bet on Bitcoin faltered.

Fast facts

If the price of Bitcoin falls below US$3,562, the company could post some other collateral, Saylor claimed.

MicroStrategy has a US$205 million term loan and needs to maintain US$410 million as collateral, he added.

The firm can pledge 115,109 Bitcoin, Saylor said.

MicroStrategy reported a 3% drop in first-quarter revenue, or almost flat on a constant currency basis, as it expensed US$170.1 million in Bitcoin-related impairment expenses.

The company held 129,218 Bitcoins at the end of the first quarter.

MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin purchases are still in the money. The firm’s Bitcoins are worth about US$4.10 billion, according to Bitcoin Treasuries. It had spent a little over US$3.97 billion buying them.

