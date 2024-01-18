'Not Worried': Mike Johnson Brushes Off Marjorie Taylor Greene's Ouster Threat

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) dismissed threats by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Wednesday after she claimed she’d move to oust him from the speaker’s chair if he supports additional aid for Ukraine.

Johnson weighed in after Greene told Fox News on Sunday that she’d bring a motion to vacate the chair if the speaker supported a bipartisan deal that would include funding for Ukraine along with U.S. border security.

Johnson told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins that he wasn’t “worried” about the threats to his job.

“I have a job to do. We all have to do our jobs. Marjorie Taylor Greene is very upset about the lack of oversight over the funding and the lack of articulation of a plan, as am I, all of us,” he said.

Greene argued last week that it’d be a “failing, losing” strategy if a deal involved trading billions for Ukraine “for our own country’s border security.”

Her threat comes after she previously criticized House Freedom Caucus Chair Chip Roy (R-Va.) for not ruling out supporting a motion to boot Johnson from his post, calling it “the dumbest thing that could happen.”

Collins, on Wednesday, noted that Greene doesn’t want “any Ukraine funding, period, no matter what the White House says the plan is.”

Johnson said he understands this and claimed Greene has “made her position very clear” to him.

“We have to do our job. We have to continue to ensure that we’re covering all these bases and we’ll see how all this shakes out,” said Johnson, who replaced former House speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) after he was ousted from the post in October.

“I’m not worried about that. I got a job to do here and we have to make sure that we get the answers that we’ve demanded.”

Speaker Johnson dismisses Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s threat that she'll call for a vote to oust him from the speakership if the House passes further funding for Ukraine. “I’m not worried about that." pic.twitter.com/e9S3v7rzoh — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 18, 2024

