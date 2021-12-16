‘It was not worth it’: Two downstate men sentenced to probation in US Capitol breach

Two downstate Illinois men were each sentenced to probation Thursday for breaching the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot and snapping photos during some 20 minutes in the building.

Douglas Wangler, 53, and Bruce Harrison, 58, both of the Danville area, pleaded guilty earlier this year to a misdemeanor count of entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Prosecutors said the men had traveled to Washington D.C. to attend a rally for President Donald Trump and later followed the crowd to the Capitol, where they entered through a door that had already been breached.

Neither was accused of any violent acts or destruction while in the building. In fact, one of them told the FBI they tried to avoid the violent mob and at one point even asked a Capitol Police officer for directions to the nearest bathroom, according to the charges.

In sentencing Harrison and Wangler to 2 years each of probation, U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich said during Thursday’s hearing, which was held via videoconference, that they were among the least culpable of the hundreds of defendants charged so far with illegally entering the Capitol.

Still, the judge said their conduct was “extremely serious” and that the assault on the Capitol in general was “an attack on the rule of law.”

In addition to the terms of probation, the judge ordered them each to perform 60 hours of community service.

Before the sentenced was announced, Wangler told the judge he deeply regrets “having ever stepped inside the Capitol building.”

“It is my deepest wish that we can all work together to heal our great nation,” Wangler said.

Harrison also issued an apology, telling the judge he often relives the moment in his mind that he decided to go into the building, which he called a “temporary lapse of judgement.”

“I wish I had just taken a picture and headed back to the hotel,” he said. “It was not worth it.”

Wangler and Harrison were among 19 Illinoisans charged so far in connection with the Capitol breach, which disrupted Congress’ certification of the Electoral College count in the 2020 presidential election and has led to what prosecutors say is among the largest criminal investigations in U.S. history.

Last month, former Inverness tech executive Bradley Rukstales was sentenced to 30 days behind bars for his role in the attack.

According to a criminal complaint filed in May in U.S. District Court in Washington, Wangler told the FBI in an interview that as he and Harrison walked to the Capitol building after Trump’s speech, he heard several loud bangs that sounded to him like a “civil war re-enactment” and saw protesters fighting with police and trying to breach barricades surrounding the building.

The friends avoided the violence by walking around to the other side of the building, according to Wangler’s interview. He told the FBI that as they were walking, “he saw a man pounding on one of the building’s windows and he told the man to ‘knock that (expletive) off,’” the complaint stated.

Eventually they entered the Capitol through an open door that had broken-out windows on either side, according to the complaint. Multiple images from the scene showed Harrison and Wangler roaming around the Capitol crypt, taking photos and video by a white marble sculpture of John Stark and a bust of Abraham Lincoln, the complaint stated.

At one point, Wangler said he asked a police officer if they were going to get in trouble for being inside the building. According to Wangler, “the officer shrugged and said something to the effect of, ‘It doesn’t matter now,’” the complaint stated.

Harrison, meanwhile, told the FBI that while they were in the Capitol he asked another officer where the nearest restrooms were located. The officer “pointed in a certain direction” but the friends were not able to reach the bathroom “because that area of the building had been blocked off,” according to the complaint.

Harrison told the FBI they decided to leave because they had gotten “caught up in the moment” and realized they should probably not be inside, the complaint stated. They took a taxi back to their hotel and drove back to Illinois the next day.

The FBI later identified Wangler and Harrison from tipsters and the distinctive clothing they were seen wearing in surveillance images, including Harrison’s red, white and blue New England Patriots jacket, which he said he’d chosen because of its patriotic colors, the complaint stated.

A friend of the men interviewed by the FBI said Wangler had confided that he and Harrison had “walked around for a little while inside the U.S. Capitol building to take a ‘tour’ of some of the sights and then left,” according to the complaint.

The friend told the FBI that Wangler also said, “If walking around and singing some patriotic songs is a crime then I guess I am guilty.”

