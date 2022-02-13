🌱 Notable Arrests Made + Proposal to Opt Out of Mask Mandates

Happy Valentine's Day Raleigh!

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny and chilly. High: 47 Low: 24.

If you are reading this, so are your potential customers. Click here to learn how you can sponsor the Raleigh Daily.

Here are the top stories in Raleigh today:

Police have taken Gary Earl Jenkins into custody after he alluded police for more than a month. Jenkins was wanted in connection to the early January fatal convenience store stabbing of Clifton McClam. Less than 24 hours after the incident, police were seeking Jenkins as the sole suspect in the case. (CBS17) The Wake County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Knightdale couple for alleged sexual abuse of a juvenile during an extended period of time. Lazaro Bernabe Gonzalez-Oliver and Jesica Alejanra Rodriguez-Herrera have been arrested after Wake County deputies responded to a report of a runaway juvenile. (WRAL) A 28-year-old Durham man was arrested for a string of crimes in Wake, Durham, and Orange counties. Eric David Rolon Feliciano was arrested in Orange County on Thursday night and is facing 11 charges from Orange County, 48 charges from the Hillsborough PD, 17 charges from the Morrisville PD, and 12 from Durham County. (WRAL) North Carolina's Republican lawmakers are preparing to propose legislation that would give parents the ability to opt their children out of local school board mask mandates. House Speaker Tim Moore released a statement on Friday that they will likely propose the legislation after redistricting is wrapped up. This plan follows Thursday's adjustments to COVID-19 guidance for public schools released by Governor Cooper's administration. (WXII12)

From our sponsor:

Today's Raleigh Daily is brought to you in part by Newrez, a leading nationwide mortgage lender. Make a smart move for your future and refinance with Newrez today. Call 844-979-1707 to connect with a Newrez loan officer. Newrez, LLC (NMLS #3013)

Today in Raleigh:

Valentine's Day at Bumble Brews (4:00pm-7:00pm)

Monday Game Night at Tin Roof Raleigh (6:00pm-11:00pm)

TCG Free Play Night at Game Theory Duraleigh (6:30pm)

Valentine's Day Run with Fortnight Run Club (6:30pm-9:30pm)

Trivia: Alamo Drafthouse (7:00pm-10:00pm), Fortnight Brewing Co (7:30pm-9:30pm), TraLi Pub (8:00pm), Doherty's Cary (8:00pm)

Story continues

From my notebook:

It's Valentine's Day and Triangle on the Cheap has put together a list of dinner deals in the Triangle.

Two former NC State Football teammates took the field yesterday at the Super Bowl. (NCSU Facebook)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events:

Loving the Raleigh Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business featured in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at raleigh@patch.com

You're all caught up for today. I'll see you soon!

— CJ Fullford

This article originally appeared on the Raleigh Patch