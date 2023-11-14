Notch Road officially closes for the season
Notch Road officially closes for the season
Notch Road officially closes for the season
The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation metric showed prices continued to cool in September.
It'll save you so much time and effort, not to mention a whopping $400.
Arturia’s Black Friday sale is officially live, offering 50 percent off discounts on a wide array of software collections. Grab the V Collection 9 for $300 or Pigments for $100, among other deals.
Security researchers say hackers are mass-exploiting a critical-rated vulnerability in Citrix NetScaler systems to launch crippling cyberattacks against big-name organizations worldwide. Thousands of other organizations remain unpatched against the vulnerability, tracked officially as CVE-2023-4966 and dubbed "CitrixBleed."
Stocks soar after the CPI inflation data boosts bets that the Fed is done with hiking rates and could start cutting them next year.
Ty Chandler is among a group of widely available RBs ready to help fantasy managers. Andy Behrens reveals his top Week 11 pickups.
The investor who famously shorted subprime mortgages during the 2008 financial crisis ended wagers against the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100.
Instagram users now have the option to only share feed posts and Reels with Close Friends instead of all their followers.
People expect inflation to stay a lot higher than it probably will. That's bad news for Biden's reelection odds.
General Motors just announced its intentions to be a Formula 1 power unit supplier starting in 2028.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season!
How has luck played into the success and disappointment of WRs this fantasy season? Scott Pianowski takes a closer look.
Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 11 of the fantasy football season!
Amazon announced another cluster of layoffs this week along with plans to discontinue the Crown channel, a flashy Amazon-run Twitch channel that featured television-like programming. Amazon will also shutter its Game Growth group, which helped creators in the gaming world market themselves. In a letter to staff, Amazon Games VP Christoph Hartmann characterized the decision as a move that would put more emphasis on offering free games to subscribers through Prime Gaming.
Shop these fun decorations, cups, silverware and other party must-haves.
One thing is desperately clear from the league’s perspective: It is afraid of the prospect of a fight breaking out if a game slips out of control. So it appears officials are giving out premature technical fouls to maintain order.
Wylie was a fourth-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2012 NFL Draft.
Two of the NBA’s rising young stars will meet in the regular season for the first time Tuesday night.
This isn't the first time Trevon Diggs has wanted to see his brother leave the Bills.