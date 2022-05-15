A Note On Ag Growth International Inc.'s (TSE:AFN) ROE and Debt To Equity

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

While some investors are already well versed in financial metrics (hat tip), this article is for those who would like to learn about Return On Equity (ROE) and why it is important. We'll use ROE to examine Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN), by way of a worked example.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

View our latest analysis for Ag Growth International

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ag Growth International is:

4.5% = CA$13m ÷ CA$287m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every CA$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn CA$0.05 in profit.

Does Ag Growth International Have A Good ROE?

One simple way to determine if a company has a good return on equity is to compare it to the average for its industry. Importantly, this is far from a perfect measure, because companies differ significantly within the same industry classification. The image below shows that Ag Growth International has an ROE that is roughly in line with the Machinery industry average (5.7%).

roe
roe

That isn't amazing, but it is respectable. While at least the ROE is not lower than the industry, its still worth checking what role the company's debt plays as high debt levels relative to equity may also make the ROE appear high. If a company takes on too much debt, it is at higher risk of defaulting on interest payments. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for Ag Growth International by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

How Does Debt Impact ROE?

Virtually all companies need money to invest in the business, to grow profits. The cash for investment can come from prior year profits (retained earnings), issuing new shares, or borrowing. In the first two cases, the ROE will capture this use of capital to grow. In the latter case, the debt required for growth will boost returns, but will not impact the shareholders' equity. In this manner the use of debt will boost ROE, even though the core economics of the business stay the same.

Ag Growth International's Debt And Its 4.5% ROE

It seems that Ag Growth International uses a huge volume of debt to fund the business, since it has an extremely high debt to equity ratio of 3.37. We consider it to be a negative sign when a company has a rather low ROE despite a rather high debt to equity.

Summary

Return on equity is a useful indicator of the ability of a business to generate profits and return them to shareholders. Companies that can achieve high returns on equity without too much debt are generally of good quality. If two companies have around the same level of debt to equity, and one has a higher ROE, I'd generally prefer the one with higher ROE.

But when a business is high quality, the market often bids it up to a price that reflects this. It is important to consider other factors, such as future profit growth -- and how much investment is required going forward. So you might want to check this FREE visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

Of course Ag Growth International may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have high ROE and low debt.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Can Itafos Inc.'s (CVE:IFOS) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average?

    While some investors are already well versed in financial metrics (hat tip), this article is for those who would like...

  • Did Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Use Debt To Deliver Its ROE Of 23%?

    One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will...

  • Highlights from Saturday's Class 6A UIL state championships

    Highlights from Saturday's Class 6A UIL state championships

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Extremely Safe Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Meanwhile, things are even worse for the growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). Following its all-time high in November 2021, the Nasdaq has tumbled 27%. The Nasdaq's tumble officially places it in a bear market.

  • Bitcoin Billionaire Fortunes Plummet in Crypto Meltdown

    After reaching $3 trillion in November, the market value of the crypto market has fallen to $1.37 trillion.

  • These 4 REITs Have Beaten the S&P 500 for Years and Should Keep on Doing Just That

    These leaders in different industries have topped the market for a decade, and each is a buying opportunity now.

  • Elon Musk's Twitter bid is now a 'Friday the 13th horror show' that will likely result in these 3 outcomes, Wedbush says

    Elon Musk's Twitter deal is entering a new phase, Wedbush's Dan Ives says. The development comes after Musk tweeted that his takeover bid was on hold.

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Stocks on Friday

    In this article, we will discuss 10 stocks analysts are downgrading today. To take a look at some more stocks that are in the news, go to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Stocks on Friday. US stocks are in the green on Friday and are trying to recover some of the losses incurred earlier in […]

  • Stock Market Plunge: 3 Discounted Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

    There's no question that it's been a challenging year to be an investor. Since hitting all-time highs during the first week of January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average and broad-based S&P 500 have declined by 13.5% and 18%, respectively, as of May 11. Although big moves lower in the stock market can be scary and tug on investors' emotions, it's important to recognize that corrections (and even bear markets) are a normal and inevitable part of the investing cycle.

  • This idiot-proof portfolio has beaten traditional stocks and bonds over 50 years

    Do you have the right portfolio for your retirement savings? When it comes to long-term investing, the biggest issue — by far — is overall asset allocation: How much to stocks, sectors, assets and so on. Picking individual securities within those asset classes — individual stocks or bonds, for example — usually turns out to be much less important.

  • The market exodus has begun. But for true capitulation, watch for 'investors selling what they love,' says BofA.

    "Are We There Yet? No…fear & loathing suggest stocks prone to imminent bear market rally but we do not think ultimate lows have been reached..."

  • Analysts See an ‘Attractive Entry Point’ in These 3 Stocks

    The stock market presents a somewhat confusing picture for now. The main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 16% on the S&P 500 and 25% on the NASDAQ. Drops of this magnitude come with a caveat, however: it’s inevitable that some fundamentally sound stocks are seeing drops in share price just due to the overall market’s downward trend. Indeed, Wall Street’s analysts are seeing plenty, in their words, attractive entry points -- beaten-down stocks that are primed for

  • I Made This Mistake When Opening a Brokerage Account -- and It Has Cost Me Thousands

    It took me until my late 20s to open a brokerage account and start investing there. From there, I wanted to start funding a dedicated retirement plan. Once I was earning enough to contribute steadily to my retirement plan and an outside brokerage account, I opened the latter -- namely, to give myself more flexibility with my money.

  • It’s Time to Let These 2 Stocks Out of the Penalty Box, Says J.P. Morgan

    After heavy losses last week, the fifth week in a row that the markets fell and the longest such losing streak in a decade, investors may be forgiven for some hesitance when it comes to buying in. Year-to-date, the NASDAQ has fallen ~26%, the S&P 500 is down ~17%, and the Dow, which performed best among the major indexes, has shed 12%. It’s a market environment that does not appear conducive to a bullish strategy – but JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic has put together a set of reasons for buy

  • Here's a Simple Strategy to Make $70,000 in Passive Income

    Whether you're planning to retire in your sixties or a lot earlier, there's one thing you're going to need -- passive income. Here's a simple strategy to make $70,000 in passive income per year. You only need simple math to determine the critical prerequisites needed to generate $70,000 in annual passive income.

  • Tech Sell-Off: Down 51%, This Hot Growth Stock Looks Like a Screaming Buy

    The fast-growing Internet of Things market is helping this company expand revenues at an impressive rate.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy, and Sundial Stocks Popped on Friday

    Canadian cannabis company Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) reported its fiscal third-quarter 2022 earnings last night, and in so doing, sparked a rally across the cannabis sector today. As of 1 p.m. ET, shares of Aurora Cannabis itself are already up 13%, and peer producers Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) are benefiting as well -- up 8.5% and 5.9%, respectively. Heading into Q3, analysts had forecast that Aurora Cannabis would lose $0.19 per share (0.25 Canadian dollars, and furthermore, this was a pro forma prediction) on sales of $41.5 million -- about CA$53.7 million.

  • Tax investigators identify potential $1 billion crypto Ponzi scheme, reports say

    International tax officials have identified more than 50 leads to potential crypto tax crimes that may lead to official investigations in the coming weeks, including one case that could be a $1 billion Ponzi scheme.

  • Top 12 Electric Utility Dividend Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss the top 12 electricity utility dividend stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the latest market situation, go directly to Top 5 Electric Utility Dividend Stocks To Buy. Inflation is cutting deep into the pockets of everyday citizens across the globe. In […]

  • Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money?

    Where do millionaires keep their money? High net worth individuals put money into different classifications of financial and real assets, including stocks, mutual funds, retirement accounts and real estate. Most of the 20.27 million millionaires in the U.S. did not … Continue reading → The post Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.