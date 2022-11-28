A Note On Computershare Limited's (ASX:CPU) ROE and Debt To Equity

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

While some investors are already well versed in financial metrics (hat tip), this article is for those who would like to learn about Return On Equity (ROE) and why it is important. By way of learning-by-doing, we'll look at ROE to gain a better understanding of Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU).

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

Check out our latest analysis for Computershare

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Computershare is:

10% = US$228m ÷ US$2.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.10 in profit.

Does Computershare Have A Good ROE?

By comparing a company's ROE with its industry average, we can get a quick measure of how good it is. Importantly, this is far from a perfect measure, because companies differ significantly within the same industry classification. If you look at the image below, you can see Computershare has a similar ROE to the average in the IT industry classification (10%).

roe
roe

So while the ROE is not exceptional, at least its acceptable. Although the ROE is similar to the industry, we should still perform further checks to see if the company's ROE is being boosted by high debt levels. If a company takes on too much debt, it is at higher risk of defaulting on interest payments. To know the 2 risks we have identified for Computershare visit our risks dashboard for free.

How Does Debt Impact ROE?

Companies usually need to invest money to grow their profits. That cash can come from issuing shares, retained earnings, or debt. In the case of the first and second options, the ROE will reflect this use of cash, for growth. In the latter case, the debt used for growth will improve returns, but won't affect the total equity. In this manner the use of debt will boost ROE, even though the core economics of the business stay the same.

Combining Computershare's Debt And Its 10% Return On Equity

It's worth noting the high use of debt by Computershare, leading to its debt to equity ratio of 1.14. With a fairly low ROE, and significant use of debt, it's hard to get excited about this business at the moment. Debt increases risk and reduces options for the company in the future, so you generally want to see some good returns from using it.

Summary

Return on equity is a useful indicator of the ability of a business to generate profits and return them to shareholders. Companies that can achieve high returns on equity without too much debt are generally of good quality. If two companies have the same ROE, then I would generally prefer the one with less debt.

Having said that, while ROE is a useful indicator of business quality, you'll have to look at a whole range of factors to determine the right price to buy a stock. The rate at which profits are likely to grow, relative to the expectations of profit growth reflected in the current price, must be considered, too. So you might want to check this FREE visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

If you would prefer check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Reasons 2023 Could Be the Start of a New Bull Market

    While a number of economists are predicting a recession in 2023, next year could also mark the start of a new bull market. The latest inflation readings have been undeniably bullish for the stock market. At 7.7%, overall inflation was the lowest it's been since January, and core inflation, which excludes the volatile food and energy categories, slowed from 6.6% year-over-year growth in September to 6.3%.

  • FTX Collapse: Billionaire Mark Cuban Gives Crypto a Dream Boost

    The abrupt and rapid collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange has caused a shock in the crypto space. The fall, in a few days, of a company valued at $32 billion in February, ended up casting suspicion on the entire young industry of financial services, based on the Blockchain technology. Retail investors have fled, while institutional investors, linked to FTX and its sister company Alameda Research, are still determining their losses from their exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried's empire.

  • 3 of the Safest Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet to Buy Now

    These high-octane dividend stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 10%, can really pad investors' pocketbooks.

  • With 76% ownership of the shares, Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) is heavily dominated by institutional owners

    A look at the shareholders of Union Pacific Corporation ( NYSE:UNP ) can tell us which group is most powerful. The...

  • One of the World's Richest Investors Just Sounded a Big-Time Warning for Wall Street

    You probably don't need the reminder, but this has been an abysmal year for Wall Street professionals and everyday investors, alike. Since hitting their all-time highs between mid-November 2021 and the first couple of days of January, the ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and growth-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have respectively plummeted by as much as 22%, 28%, and 38%. Over the past six weeks (or a bit longer for the Dow), all three indexes have given optimists a reprieve.

  • 8 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    There is no one-size-fits-all strategy that has the potential to make investors wealthy over time, but there are few approaches that have a better track record of success than investing in dividend stocks. Companies that pay dividends are often successful, profitable businesses -- year in, year out -- which have generally proven over time that they can withstand market cycles and recessions. The asset managers at Hartford Financial Services looked at the performance of the benchmark S&P 500 going all the way back to 1930 and found there was not a single decade in which dividend stocks in the index didn't generate positive returns, even when the broader market was losing money for investors.

  • 15 Best Dividend Stocks of All Time

    In this article, we discuss the best dividend stocks of all time. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks of All Time. This year has been challenging for investors due to continuous interest rate hikes and an all-time […]

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Top Growth Stock Down 79% I'd Buy Without Any Hesitation

    If one thing has characterized 2022 for investors, it's been the bear market, which marks the worst downturn for Wall Street in more than a decade. This gives patient investors the opportunity to profit from the short-term fear that currently grips Wall Street. The stock has fallen 79% over the past year, and some investors have largely written off the company on fears that the best days of online retail are in the rearview mirror.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Tick All the Boxes

    In a financial environment riddled with unprecedented levels of uncertainty, investors are at wits’ end. When it comes to finding an investment strategy that will yield returns, traditional methods might not be as dependable. So, how should investors get out of the rut? In times like these, a more comprehensive stock analysis can steer investors in the direction of returns. Rather than looking solely at more conventional factors like fundamental or technical analyses, other metrics can play a ke

  • FTX Collapse: Bankman-Fried May End Up in Jail, Says Mark Cuban

    FTX lied. Regulators in the United States and the Bahamas, where Bankman-Fried lives and where FTX was headquartered, have launched investigations. The Bankman-Fried regime has been heavily criticized by the new FTX CEO in charge of the restructuring John Ray, who said that the former trader and his two associates have failed on every level.

  • Second-Largest U.S. Pension Buys Up Rivian, Snowflake, Airbnb, and Noble Stock

    California State Teachers’ Retirement System also bought more shares of Snowflake and Airbnb in the third quarter.

  • Elon Musk Email Was Old News. He Still Likes His Advice For Managers.

    An email from Tesla CEO Elon Musk surfaced on Twitter Saturday. It turned out to be an old email, but Musk still fells the same way about meetings.

  • Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?

    In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....

  • 3 Bold Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist In This Bear Market

    With many growth stocks trading far from their peaks, that cheer might come from the significant opportunities for bold long-term investors in 2023 and beyond. Here's what you need to know about these three stocks to buy in a bear market. Justin Pope (Roku): Roku gained some attention over the past few years as the era of streaming got underway.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Stunning Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These game-changing companies are incredible deals following a 38% peak plunge in the Nasdaq Composite.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Won't Want to Miss

    Recent merger-driven name changes could make it easy for investors to overlook these big-time dividends.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    Here are two ways to play the future of the energy industry, and one company that is tied way too closely to the past.

  • The bear market in stocks will spill over into 2023 and it won't be over until 3 things happen, Goldman Sachs says

    "Valuations in equities have fallen a long way since the beginning of this year but this doesn't mean to say they are cheap," Goldman Sachs said.

  • Everyone Is Missing 2023's Biggest Pot Stock Winner

    According to Grandview Research, the cannabis market in the United States could grow from $13.2 billion this year to $40 billion in 2030. Probably no one is expecting much from the stock since it has fallen 90% from its high, but the company's fundamentals and recent performance could position it to be 2023's best pot stock. GrowGeneration has had a tough go in 2022; in the chart below, you can see that revenue has declined quite a bit.

  • Which Bills Should You Pay Yearly Instead of Monthly?

    Many people pay their bills on a monthly basis. However, some service providers and insurance companies offer bill payers the chance to make up-front payments. If you have the opportunity to do so,...