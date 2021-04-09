Note in missing couple’s car leads rescuers to ‘extreme’ site in Death Valley, cops say

A missing Arizona couple was found on a steep ledge in Death Valley National Park after leaving a note in their car, police said.

Alexander Lofgren, 32, and Emily Henkel, 27, from Tucson were found Thursday in a remote part of Death Valley National Park, according to the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said they found the couple through aerial reconnaissance and attempted a hoist operation but they weren’t able to reach them because of the “extreme location.” Cops said that a search and rescue team would descend the canyon to reach Lofgren and Henkel on Thursday night, but an update on the couple’s condition hasn’t been provided by authorities on Friday.

On Thursday morning, the couple’s missing white Subaru was found near Death Valley National Park and a note inside read, “Two flat tires, headed to Mormon Point, have three days’ worth of water,” police said.

The pair were reported missing on Tuesday after they didn’t return from their camping trip on Sunday. Police said all hotels in the area were checked and both got messages on their phones to contact the police, but calls went to voicemail. Police also said they went through Lofgren’s itinerary and checked every tourist and attraction site along highway 190.

Lofgren and Henkel are “experienced campers” and Lofgren had jugs of water and enough food for at least one day, according to police.

