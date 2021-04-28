Note passed to school bus driver nets abuse suspect

Apr. 28—A Las Cruces school bus driver on Friday saved the day, and possibly a mother's life, after her children passed along a note saying she was being abused and needed help.

The female bus driver, whose identity was not released, contacted the Las Cruces Police Department. Investigators went to a home on Inca Avenue, where they found the woman had injuries consistent with physical abuse, said Las Cruces police spokesman Dan Trujillo.

Later that day, 40-year-old Eric Alvarado was booked into jail on three third-degree felony counts of aggravated battery against a household member. Alvarado also faces misdemeanor counts of battery against a household member and deprivation of property, Trujillo said.

Investigators said the abuse began Thursday evening and lasted through much of the night.

The victim surreptitiously slipped the note to one of her two elementary school children, with instructions to pass it on to the bus driver, Trujillo said.

Alvarado is accused of threatening to kill the woman and trying to suffocate her with a pillow and then a shirt. Investigators also allege that he took her cellphone to prevent her from calling for help, Trujillo said.

The abuse may have occurred in the presence of two schoolchildren as well as a toddler, Trujillo said.

Van Wamel, the contract manager for the STS bus service for the Las Cruces Public Schools, said the driver who alerted police worked for the company for about four years. The two children, he said, are students at Jornada Elementary School.

"She definitely did the right thing," Walmel said of the bus driver. "We do tons of training on safety protocols and being aware of your surroundings and paying attention to how the kids look coming on and going off the bus. We're basically the first line of defense, especially if we feel the kids need to talk to somebody, and then we'll let the schools know."

Wamel said he was glad about the arrest and that the children were safe, "because we know these things don't always have a good ending."