Is NOTE (STO:NOTE) A Risky Investment?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that NOTE AB (publ) (STO:NOTE) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does NOTE Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2019 NOTE had debt of kr235.0m, up from kr113.1m in one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of kr31.0m, its net debt is less, at about kr204.0m.

OM:NOTE Historical Debt, August 26th 2019 More

How Healthy Is NOTE's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that NOTE had liabilities of kr645.0m due within a year, and liabilities of kr72.0m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of kr31.0m as well as receivables valued at kr384.0m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total kr302.0m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

NOTE has a market capitalization of kr788.2m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

NOTE's net debt to EBITDA ratio of about 1.6 suggests only moderate use of debt. And its strong interest cover of 34.0 times, makes us even more comfortable. Importantly, NOTE grew its EBIT by 37% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is NOTE's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. In the last three years, NOTE created free cash flow amounting to 3.0% of its EBIT, an uninspiring performance. That limp level of cash conversion undermines its ability to manage and pay down debt.