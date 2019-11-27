Note to Tesla and Elon Musk: Nobody cares if your Cybertruck can beat a Ford F-150 in a towing contest

Taycan Ring More

The upshot here is that with Nürburgring lap times and tow wars, Tesla is seriously degrading its cool.

Nürburgring lap times are a total dorkfest for car geeks; the practical value for automakers is to prove that their performance vehicles can sustain that performance over an eight-minute stretch. (A great 'Ring lap time is less than that, and the fastest cars have gotten around in under seven.)

Tow wars are useful to the degree that they prove the Big Three are doing enough business to throw down the gauntlet with each other, rather than hunkering down to ride out a recession or dealing with a spike in fuel prices that clonks sales of big pickups.

For Musk, this is all worth it, despite the silliness and at the expense of Tesla's cool, because it makes his pickup that doesn't really exist yet a sort of phantom competitor for the most successful pickup in human history.

But for anyone who might be thinking about buying an electric pickup in the next five years, it's a pointless waste of attention.

Read the original article on Insider