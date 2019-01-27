Note to (My Younger) Self: Don't Make These Dumb Money Moves

I have a confession to make: When I was in my 20s -- and, if I'm being real, most of my 30s, too -- I was a total idiot with money. It's a bit embarrassing, given that I've been writing about personal finance for most of my career. Here I was, writing about the perils of creating debt and the importance of maxing out one's 401(k), while being deep in credit card debt and barely saving for retirement myself.

I finally turned my financial life around in my late 30s. If I could go back and do it differently, I would. Since I can't, I decided to write a note to my younger, penny-reckless and pound-foolish self, in the hopes that sharing the wisdom I've learned over the past 20 years will help other 20- and 30-somethings avoid some of the dumb money moves I made.

A rearview mirror reflecting a highway with mountains in the distance More

My financial mistakes may be in the rearview mirror, but their lessons have stuck with me. Image source: Getty Images.

Dear Younger Me:

You don't know this now, but if you take these financial lesson to heart, you'll save a lot of money (not to mention pain and heartache).

1. Debt sticks around long after the stuff you charge on your credit card (with interest)

Buying something shiny and new on your credit card may feel exhilarating, but here's the (not-so) funny thing about debt: Long after the purchase of that brand-new dress, gadget, video game, or dinner with friends has become a distant memory, the cost will linger if you don't pay it off right away. I learned that the hard way: In my early 30s, I dug myself into debt to the tune of $13,000. (Of that, $6,000 was a down payment on a lease for a brand-new Lexus. When the dealer -- surprise! -- required an initial deposit before I could drive the car off the lot, I sheepishly pulled out my credit card instead of walking away.)

It's remarkably easy to sink into debt, but repaying that debt can be a major struggle, because as the balance mounts, so do the interest and finance charges. For example, let's say you have a $1,000 credit card balance, and the monthly minimum payment is 2%, or $20. At 17.47% -- the national average annual percentage rate (APR) for credit cards -- it would take 91 months (7.5 years) to pay off, and you'd rack up an additional $801 in interest charges.

What's more, the longer you hold on to debt, the more it hurts your credit score. Any missed or late payments ding your credit score even more. These black marks on your credit can stick around for up to seven years. So it's best to use credit responsibly, which includes paying off any balances each month.

2. Get that free 401(k) money

My dad, a career banker, was my first financial advisor. Shortly after I got my first job out of college, I remember sitting down with him to select the funds in my 401(k) account. While his investment advice was helpful, what my dad didn't tell me was that I should be saving as much as I could, as soon as I could, to build my retirement account balance while I was young.

No matter where you are in your retirement savings journey, but especially if you're young, here's the best piece of retirement savings advice I wish I'd gotten 20 years ago: If your employer offers 401(k) matching contributions, save enough to get the full match. For example, if your employer contributes a dollar for every dollar you put in to your retirement account up to 3% of your pay, you should save at least that much in your 401(k). If you don't take advantage of your employer match, you're essentially leaving free retirement money on the table.