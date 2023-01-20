Noted forensics pathologist Dr. Michael Baden testimony narrows time of death in Brighton ax murder case

In testimony that could become a centerpiece of the prosecution's evidence that James Krauseneck Jr. killed his wife with an ax, a well-known forensics pathologist Wednesday established an earlier time of death in the February 1982 homicide.

That time of death — possibly hours before 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 19, 1982 — would place the homicide firmly in a time frame before James Krauseneck left for work for his Eastman Kodak Co. job. And it would also have allowed him time to stage what he, according to the prosecution theory, hoped would appear to have been a burglary at the Brighton home of him and his wife, Cathleen.

On Thursday, the defense will get its turn with the cross-examination of Dr. Michael Baden, who has been involved in some of the nation's highest-profile criminal cases and once was a leader of a congressionally created panel that re-examined the murders of President Kennedy and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

When answering questions about his experience Wednesday, Baden, 88, listed a number of his bona fides, at the request of Assistant District Attorney Patrick Gallagher. Baden estimated that he has conducted more than 20,000 autopsies and supervised many more.

Testimony on time of death

But Baden's history has also had its moments of controversy in which he lost jobs during the earlier years of his career because some top prosecutors questioned the reliability of his work.

He also has been portrayed by some critics as a publicity hound. For instance, he is one of the few who has determined, based on his analysis of forensics evidence, that Jeffrey Epstein did not commit suicide in jail while awaiting trial for sex trafficking. Epstein's death gave birth to an online cottage industry hypothesizing about who may have killed him and why — theories bolstered by Baden's claims.

In testimony Wednesday, however, Baden calmly detailed why he reached the conclusions he did with the Krauseneck homicide. In two hours of prosecution questioning, he responded matter-of-factly and without signs of ego. What could have been an unwieldy thicket of scientific testimony — discussion of time of death analysis and rigor mortis — instead was delivered in a simple parlance easily understandable to all.

Baden based his conclusions, given to the District Attorney's Office in 2019 after a re-opening of the homicide case, on three factors: the issue of rigor mortis, the body temperature as measured in 1982, and the digested food in Cathleen Krauseneck's stomach.

Rigor mortis, he testified, "gives a general idea when the heart stopped beating." When a medical examiner first looked at Krauseneck's corpse around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 19, 1982, the body appeared to be stiffly in complete rigor mortis, Baden said.

That typically takes about 12 hours, so that determination initially pushes the time of death to around 7:30 a.m. at the latest, he said.

Defense disputes claims

Krauseneck's body temperature registered around 81 degrees when tested at the Medical Examiner's Office shortly before 9 p.m. on Feb. 19, 1982. The initial autopsy did not provide an estimated time of death, but records show that Deputy Medical Examiner Dr. Evelyn Lewis, now deceased, projected it anywhere from hours before James Krauseneck left for work until several hours afterward.

Baden determined that the body temperature may not have dropped at the rate that was used in 1982, given that she was under blankets and that one responding officer thought her body was warm to the touch. He used an estimate of a likely drop of a single degree in body temperature per hour, a claim that the defense contends runs counter to the more-accepted hourly decrease of one-and-a-half degrees per hour.

Baden's theory would place the death around 17 hours before the temperature measurement; he acknowledged that a few hours must be added before and after, but that still would place James Krauseneck at home when Cathleen was killed with a single ax blow to the head.

Finally, Baden said, the contents of her stomach were not fully digested, meaning she was also likely killed in the very early morning of Feb. 19, based on what was known about the time of her last meal. It takes at least four hours for complete digestion, he said.

The defense has also challenged these claims, and plans to call its own expert witness who will maintain that the 1982 determinations were based on more reliable science than that used now by Baden. Lewis, according to the defense, reported that Krauseneck's stomach was devoid of food.

Krauseneck's defense lawyers included in their pretrial court papers a review from Dr. Katherine Maloney, the deputy chief medical examiner of Erie County, of the past autopsies of Cathleen Krauseneck and Baden's report and grand jury testimony.

Maloney wrote that there are no new scientific findings that would make Baden's determinations accurate, as opposed to the 1982 conclusions, and that the 1982 autopsy "unlike Dr. Baden's report and grand jury testimony, confirms to generally accepted principles of forensic pathology."

Contracted by the District Attorney, Baden testified that he has been paid $7,000 so far for his work and is being paid $7,500 a day for his testimony in the case, which includes his reviews of reports and past history.

