Notes from the Ames Mayor: Schainker Plaza and aquatics center progress

To enhance communications with our community members, I am embarking on an inaugural column that, from time to time, will offer brief project updates and highlight issues coming before City Council or other topics of interest. To begin, I would like to report on a few projects the City of Ames is directly involved with, followed by a couple of private developments.

First, city-owned projects.

The future Steven L. Schainker Plaza, located across the street from City Hall, got off to a fast start but then slowed down for a variety of reasons. I’m happy to share that the project is again moving forward. Reportedly, the building, ice ribbon, concrete flatwork and rough grading should be done late this year. Ice-making equipment will be operational in early 2024, with full completion next spring.

Another project is the Fitch Family Indoor Aquatics Center, which will be located on Lincoln Way, west of Grand Avenue, across the street from the Iowa DOT headquarters on the old St. Cecilia Church and School site. Construction documents are being finalized and bids should be received late this year. Groundbreaking is set for spring 2024. The facility will include a water slide, three water basins, play equipment and lazy river. Subject to receiving favorable bids, an indoor walking path and other multi-use spaces might be added as well

Ames is renowned for our wonderful park system.

City Council recently approved the purchase of a west Ames property, on the south side of Ontario Street, approximately a “block” east of county line road (Y Ave.) The land will be used for a community park. This 50-acre tract of land will provide natural open space along with areas for recreational activities and facilities. Park development will take years to complete.

And now for a couple of privately owned projects.

Located on property north of Lincoln Way, south of Gilchrist and between Clark to Kellogg avenues, “The Linc” is proposed to include a hotel, housing, office, meeting rooms, and restaurant development. The property was privately purchased, cleared, and made ready for development. City council and staff continue to await receipt of the developer’s project details and proposal for review and consideration.

This transformative project will invigorate our unique and successful downtown. Once portions or all of the project is complete, the City of Ames could receive up to $10 million from a state of Iowa program that allows new sales taxes generated by the project (over 20 years) to be “rebated” to the city, which in turn will be used to reduce the Fitch Family Indoor Aquatics Center debt.

Another project of interest is CyTown, spearheaded by Iowa State University Athletics.

City and University staff are in talks to finalize an agreement that considers the need of ISU and benefits to Ames’s citizens. Hopefully, a draft agreement will be available in November for review by City Council and the public. Final approval by both City Council and Board of Regents is required.

I think all will agree that each of the above undertakings will enrich our already vibrant community. We appreciate the investment being made in Ames, and I want to thank all our residents for their patience with, and support of, these innovative and exciting projects!

