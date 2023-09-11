'Notes to God' cleared from Western Wall

STORY: 'Notes to God' from the Western Wall are being removed ahead of the Jewish New Year

They are then buried on Jerusalem's Mount of Olives, in accordance with ritual

Locator: Jerusalem

(Shmuel Rabinovitch, Western Wall Rabbi)

"I am certain that within these notes there are many requests from Jews from Israel and the Diaspora - give peace in Israel. Let there be peace, unity, this is a request from all of us. We are certain that God, who is here - and from this place the divine spirit has never moved. It hears the prayers, will write, and sign them all for a good life and peace, for a good and sweet year. And the requests that arrive here, at the place of the gate of heaven, will rise to the heights and bring with their wings to the next year: a year of unity, a year of joy, a year of hope, a year in which God will fulfill all our heart's wishes for the best."