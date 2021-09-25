Nothing but ash and debris remain of this California town

Time

This is not how Joe Biden wanted September to go. Instead, he’s spent weeks managing the fallout from a cascade of crises, some foisted upon him, some of his Administration’s own making. Instead of being able to focus his time and Air Force One’s flight plans on pushing through $3.5 trillion in transformational investments in the social safety net, Biden had to manage his own precipitous and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan, the ham-fisted rollout of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, the Border Patrol’s abuse of Haitian migrants coming to the Texas border, alarming hurricane damage from Louisiana to New York, historic wildfires in the American West, and a diplomatic tussle with America’s long time allies in Paris over the U.S. sale of nuclear-powered submarine technology to Australia.