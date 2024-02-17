'Nothing better than meat, cheese and noodle layers.' What is Lasagna Love?

In their years of working as Cape Cod leaders for Lasagna Love, a global nonprofit that delivers hot meals to people in need, Nancy Johnson and Chris O’Neill have seen it all when it comes to lending a helping hand.

From delivering lasagnas to trailer parks to beautiful homes at Ocean’s Edge, the pair say it doesn’t matter who or why someone needs a meal, what matters is that they receive it.

“The special thing about Lasagna Love is that we are in a no-judgment organization,” Brewster resident Johnson said. “We deliver to anyone. We don't ask for a reason. We are there to help.”

This message of unrestricted need is a core part of Lasagna Love’s mission as the organization celebrates delivering over 30,000 meals in Massachusetts and over 400,000 globally since its inception in 2020.

Of the 30,000 meals made in Massachusetts, just over 3,000 came from volunteers on the Cape, Islands and Plymouth — the area Johnson and O’Neill represent. In a given week, Johnson said their branch receives a minimum of 40 meals a week, not including group donation requests from their community partners like Champ Homes and St. Joseph’s House in Hyannis.

“It is such an incredible blessing for not only the organization, but the Massachusetts team is just such a powerhouse,” Andria Larson, executive director for Lasagna Love, said. “It's no surprise to me that they would hit such a milestone, but it feels good.”

Nancy Johnson (left) of Brewster and Chris O'Neill of Eastham are leaders for Lasagna Love Cape Cod, the Islands and Plymouth.

Lasagna Love celebrates almost four years of giving back to the community

Founded by Rhiannon Menn amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Lasagna Love works to connect people in need of a meal with volunteers eager to give back to their community.

Through their online portal, users can request or nominate someone for a meal delivery, only having to specify any allergies or dietary restrictions, the number of people the meal is feeding and their address and contact information.

From there, they are matched with a local volunteer who makes the meal and delivers it to their doorstep. No contact required.

Why lasagna? Larson said the group wanted to select a meal that not only satisfied adults and children, but something big enough to feed a whole family or save for leftovers.

Lasagnas are being made to be delivered to requesters on the Cape, the Islands and up to Plymouth.

“There's nothing better than meat, cheese and noodle layers,” she said. “It's comforting, it's hearty, and it's like a warm hug.”

But, if lasagna isn’t exactly your favorite meal, users can request an alternative dish in the portal’s “get to know you section.” Typically, the section allows requesters to say hello to the volunteer making the meal and tell them a little about themselves and their situation — if they choose — but it’s also a space for customization.

“Over the years we've seen all kinds of requests,” Johnson said. “We have one woman who requests steamed vegetables.”

“Just steamed vegetables,” O’Neill clarified.

Lasagna Love on the Cape, Islands and Plymouth needs volunteers

Johnson and O'Neill said they are always looking to increase the group's presence, but they specifically need more volunteers from Martha’s Vineyard, Carver and Wareham. They’re also looking for delivery-only volunteers to help with meal drop-offs.

“Right now, I think we have about 175 volunteers,” Johnson said. “In the summer, we haven't gotten up to 200 yet, but we go up to 190 plus. Every week is different ... it could be somewhere from 60 to 80 volunteers that are available. It really changes.”

Along with filling requests for individual families, Johnson, O’Neill and their volunteer base also work to fill group requests from over 20 community partners and host events in support of their mission. Recently, they teamed up with Mamma Mia’s Restaurants in Plymouth to celebrate their 50th anniversary on Feb. 7. For every lasagna sold, the restaurant pledged to make a lasagna to donate.

Recipes from Lasagna Love

While volunteers can use their own recipes to make their lasagnas, the organization does have a few they recommend if you’re looking for one to copy. Here are two from founder Rhiannon Menn:

“Lasagna Love”

Ingredients:

Pasta sauce

Olive oil

2 pounds ground beef, turkey, or mix (I use half and half)

½ cup finely chopped onion

1 large or 2 small cloves garlic

2 (14.5-ounce) or 1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes

1 24-ounce jar of tomato sauce

1 6-ounce can tomato paste

1/3 cup water

1 tablespoon agave

1 ½ teaspoon salt

Pepper, to taste

1 box no-boil lasagna noodles

16 ounces ricotta cheese

1 egg

1pound mozzarella cheese, grated

1 cup parmesan cheese, grated

1 zucchini, grated

1 yellow squash grated

As part of a community partnership with Lasagna Love, the Bourne/Sandwich Rotary Club made lasagnas to go out to those in need of a meal.

Instructions:

Step 1 : In a large pot, heat a couple of tablespoons of oil over medium heat. Add the beef and turkey, breaking it up into small bits. Cook until the meat is browned. Add in the onion and garlic and cook for another 2-3 minutes.

Step 2: Add in the crushed tomatoes, tomato sauce, tomato paste, and water. Mix thoroughly, as the tomato paste tends to stay in one clump. Add the agave, salt and pepper. Simmer for an hour and a half, stirring every 10-15 minutes to prevent the bottom from burning.

Step 3: Preheat the oven to 375º. Mix the ricotta and egg mixture together.

Step 4: Mix the shredded mozzarella and parmesan. Reserve one-third of the mixture for the topping. To the other two-thirds, add the grated zucchini and yellow squash.

Step 5: In a 9x13 pan, layer: 1 ½ cups of sauce 1 layer of noodles ½ of the ricotta mix ½ of the cheese and veggie mix 1 ½ cups of sauce Another layer of noodles The last ½ of the ricotta mix The last ½ of the cheese and veggie mix 1 ½ cups of sauce Another layer of noodles Another 1 ½ cups of sauce The reserved mozzarella and parmesan mix

Step 6: Cover with foil, tenting it so that it doesn’t stick to the cheese. Bake for 25 minutes with the foil, then remove the foil and bake for another 20-30 minutes until the top is golden and a little bubbly. Let it cool, then enjoy!

Lasagnas made by Lasagna Love volunteers for those in need of a meal on the Cape, Islands and up to Plymouth.

“Gluten-free Lasagna Love”

Ingredients:

Pasta sauce

32 ounces fat-free ricotta

1 egg

1 lpound part skim mozzarella cheese

½ cup grated parmesan

3 medium zucchini

3 medium yellow squash

Instructions:

Step 1: Mix the ricotta cheese with 1 beaten egg. Grate the mozzarella cheese, and reserve 3/4 cup. Slice the zucchini and yellow squash lengthwise into strips that are approximately 1/4 inch wide. If you have a mandolin, this is the time.

Step 2: Preheat the oven to 350º.

Step 3: In the bottom of a 9x13 glass baking dish, arrange one layer of the squash (you can alternate colors if you'd like). Next, layer 2-3 cups of the tomato sauce, 1/3 of the ricotta mixture, and 1/2 of the mozzarella cheese. Repeat with another layer of squash, another layer of tomato sauce, and another layer of cheese. For the top, put a final layer of squash, the remaining ricotta mixture, and then top with the reserved 3/4 cup mozzarella and the 1/2 cup of grated parmesan. If your baking dish is almost overflowing (like mine was) place it on a cookie sheet in the oven. Bake for about 45 minutes, or until the top is bubbly and starting to turn golden brown. Let cool for 5-10 minutes before cutting.

