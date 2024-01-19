Nothing Bundt Cakes adds new gluten-free flavor — but not for long. What to know

Nothing Bundt Cakes’ newest cake flavor is gluten-free.

The gluten-free Lemon Raspberry cake arrives Monday, Jan. 22, at Nothing Bundt Cakes bakeries nationwide, the Texas-based dessert chain announced in a news release.

Available for a limited time, the treat is made with “zesty” lemon raspberry cake swirled with raspberry puree and topped with cream cheese frosting, according to a product description.

It’s the chain’s first new gluten-free flavor since 2018 and will appear alongside the gluten-free chocolate chip cookie cake, which is offered year round.

“Having family members who are gluten-free, I’ve been on a mission since joining the company to expand our offerings for guests with dietary restrictions,” Dolf Berle, CEO of Nothing Bundt Cakes, said in the release.

“This pop-up flavor is just one of the ways we’re bringing more joy to every possible guest,” he said.

Earlier this month, the bakery also launched a limited-edition Reese’s Chocolate Peanut Butter cake.

The new gluten-free Lemon Raspberry cake is only available as a personal-sized bundlet and will remain on the menu through Sunday, Feb. 4, according to the bakery.

However, Nothing Bundt Cakes noted that its gluten-free desserts are baked on equipment “that also processes gluten-containing products.”

“While we take many precautions during the baking process, gluten-free products may still contain traces of gluten,” the bakery said.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

Find your nearest Nothing Bundt Cakes bakery here.

