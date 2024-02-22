Nothing Bundt Cakes fan favorite makes a comeback after 6 years. When you can get it

A Nothing Bundt Cakes fan favorite is making its way back to the bakery case.

The chocolate turtle bundtlet returns Monday, March 4, at Nothing Bundt Cakes shops nationwide, for a limited time, according to the Dallas area-based bakery chain.

Last offered in 2018, the pop-up flavor features a chocolate chip bundtlet “baked with butter-roasted pecans” and is topped with cream cheese frosting, a product description says. It’s then drizzled with caramel sauce.

The “reimagined” treat will be available in-store and online until March 17, Nothing Bundt Cakes said in a news release.

It’s not the only flavor returning to bake shops.

The popular Oreo Cookies and Cream cake will be available Feb. 26 through April 14, according to the bakery chain. It’s made with white cake baked with Oreo cookie crumbles and topped with cream cheese frosting.

The cake is available as a personal-size bundtlet, bite-size bundtini and 8- or 10-inch cake, if you’re in the mood to share, the release said.

Pricing information wasn’t immediately available.

“Our guests often share their suggestions for new flavors and urge us to bring back their favorites, so we’re making it happen,” Claire Jessen, vice president of culinary at Nothing Bundt Cakes, said in a statement, adding that the bakery has more “innovative” flavors in the works.

In January, the bakery rolled out the gluten-free Lemon Raspberry cake, its first gluten-free flavor since 2018.

Find your nearest Nothing Bundt Cakes here.

Wendy’s brings back fan-favorite Frosty. Here’s when and what to know

Whataburger fan favorite returns to menu alongside new item. Here’s what to know

McDonald’s teases return of fan-favorite frozen treats. Here’s when you can get them