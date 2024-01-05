Nothing Bundt Cakes teams with Reese’s for another limited-time cake. When to get it

Nothing Bundt Cakes is rolling out a new flavor for the new year — but it won’t stick around.

The limited-time Reese’s Chocolate Peanut Butter cake arrives on Monday, Jan. 8, at Nothing Bundt Cakes bakeries nationwide, the Texas-based cake chain said in a news release.

The bakery teamed up with Reese’s for the new treat featuring chocolate cake baked with chocolate chips and Reese’s peanut butter chips and topped with cream cheese frosting and a peanut butter sauce drizzle, according to a product description.

It’s not the first confection the two companies have worked on together. In October, Nothing Bundt Cakes launched a pop-up cake flavor featuring Reese’s Pieces candies.

“We wanted to offer our guests the sweetest start to the new year, and there is no better way than by baking up the most iconic flavor pairing — chocolate and peanut butter,” Claire Jessen, senior director of culinary innovation at Nothing Bundt Cakes, said in the release.

The Reese’s Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake is available in different sizes, including a single-serve bundtlet, until Sunday, Feb. 25, the bakery said.

Pricing information wasn’t immediately available.

Find your nearest Nothing Bundt Cakes here.

