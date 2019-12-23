'Nothing Has Changed.' 7 Years After a Gang Rape That Shocked a Nation, Brutal Attacks Against Women Continue

Seven years after the fatal gang-rape of Jyoti Singh on a bus in New Delhi horrified India and sparked nationwide protests, a crowd gathered last Monday to mark the anniversary of her attack. That same day, Dec. 16, a former lawmaker from India’s ruling party was convicted of raping a 17-year-old girl.

The dichotomy highlighted the plight of India’s women, who, despite the outrage after Singh’s rape and murder, still face unprecedented rates of sexual violence. “Nothing has changed for women at all,” says Asha Devi, Singh’s mother, who was at Monday’s gathering with her husband to remember their 23-year-old daughter, who has become known as Nirbhaya, or “fearless.” “So many of these incidents are continuing to happen.”

Each day, about 90 rapes are reported in India, but many more go unreported due to the fear and stigma surrounding sexual violence. In just the past month, high-profile cases have included a 27-year-old veterinarian who was gang-raped and murdered; a four-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by her neighbor; and a six-year-old girl who was found by family members lying in a pool of blood after local media reports said she was allegedly kidnapped and raped by her neighbor in northern India. Last Monday, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the former lawmaker from India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was convicted of raping a 17-year-old girl in 2017. He was sentenced to life imprisonment on Friday. The case came to national attention last year after the victim tried to set herself on fire because of alleged police inaction. Multiple Indian politicians are currently facing sexual assault charges.

The 2012 Nirbhaya case, as Singh’s attack came to be known, shook “the whole conscience of society,” says Ranjana Kumari, the director of India’s Centre for Social Research. “Everywhere reacted to it.” The government implemented legal reforms, including mandating harsher punishments for rapists, and launched initiatives aimed at improving safety for women. In 2014, shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was elected, his government pledged a “zero tolerance” policy on violence against women and said it would “strengthen the criminal justice system.”

But for the most part, activists say little has changed. “Here we are. Unfortunately asking the same questions,” says Jayshree Bajoria, author of a 2017 Human Rights Watch report on violence against women in India.

The biggest question: Why, despite the outcry over Jyoti Singh’s murder and government promises of change, does sexual violence remain endemic in the country?

Mother of Nirbhaya breaks down during a protest against the release of juvenile convict of the 16 December gang-rape, along with student activists at Jantar Mantar on December 20, 2015 in New Delhi, India. | Photo by Ravi Choudhary/Hindustan Times via Getty Images More

India was the most dangerous country in the world for women due to the high risk of sexual violence and of being forced into slave labor, according to a 2018 survey by the Thompson Reuters Foundation.

From 2016-2017, the number of reported cases of rape reached 32,559 according to government statistics, but experts agree that far more occur than are reported. That number also does not take into account attempted rapes. “Rape statistics in India must be taken with a large carton of salt because they don’t tell the whole story,” says Kavita Krishnan, a women’s rights activist and the Secretary of the All India Progressive Women’s Association.

Those who do report rape and sexual assault often struggle to be taken seriously. Women interviewed by Human Rights Watch researchers say they are often not believed, either by police, medical professionals or in court. Survivors and witnesses receive little protection from retaliatory attacks: in December, a woman died after being set on fire while on her way to testify against her alleged rapists. And, according to a Human Rights Watch report, some medical professionals still conduct the degrading and inaccurate “two-finger” tests under the guise of being able to measure a woman’s past sexual experience through an internal examination. The World Health Organization says the practice, which cannot determine if a woman is a virgin or if she’s had several sexual partners, has no merit, yet the evidence from the procedure has been used during trials to assert that a rape survivor had “loose” or “lax” morals.