Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) customers reached $2.5 billion in crypto-linked card usage during 2022s first quarter, which equaled roughly 70% of its entire crypto volume for all of fiscal 2021, executives said last week.

People are using their crypto-linked cards to spend in a variety of ways - retail goods and services, restaurants, travel, Visa's Chief Financial Officer Vasant Prabhu told CNBC in an interview. To us, this signals that consumers see utility in having a Visa card linked to an account at a crypto platform. Theres value in being able to access that liquidity, to fund purchases and manage expenses, and to do so instantly and seamlessly.





The company will continue to lean into the crypto space and our strategy is to be a key partner to provide the connectivity, scale, consumer value proposition, reliability and security that is needed for crypto offerings to continue to grow, said CEO Al Kelly during the latest earnings call.

The digital payments company reported on Thursday that its earnings for the quarter ending in December 2021 totaled $3.9 billion, or $1.81 per share, up 25% from last year on revenue of $7.1 billion. It handily beat Wall Street's earnings estimates, with analysts expecting earnings per share to come in at $1.70. The non-GAAP EPS of $1.81 is a 27% increase from the previous year.

Net revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was $7.1 billion, an increase of 24%. In addition, Visa saw a 20% increase in payment volume, a 40% increase in total cross-border volume and a 21% increase in processed transactions. Non-GAAP operating expenses for the company were up 16% to $2.1 billion, with a 36% increase in marketing spending over the previous year.

Visas stock closed at $228 on Friday, a gain of 10.60%, or $21.85 per share, in response to the news. Todays premarket saw it open at $225.23, a 1.14% dip.

Nothing Cryptic About Visa's Crypto Growth

"The strength of our network, the growth in eCommerce, better than expected progress in the return of cross-border travel, and a continuation of the recovery all contributed to an excellent quarter," said Kelly in a release.

During the conference call, Prabhu said, "We expect net revenues to grow at the high end of high teens in the second quarter." The current fiscal year, he added, is "off to an excellent start. We expect our growth this year will be well above the pre-COVID rate as cross-border recovers."

Kelly said his San Francisco-based company will continue to expand on its payment ecosystem and support new cryptocurrency initiatives. "We remain confident that we are well-positioned, via our multi-pronged growth strategy, to deliver strong results well into the future," he said in statement.

Apart from its increased transaction volume, Visa also revealed that it had increased the number of crypto firms it is partnering with to facilitate the services, according to BeInCrypto. Previously, the firm had around 54 companies using its services, but it has now increased that number to over 65. Notably, Visa isnt only facilitating crypto payments. The firm has spread its tentacles to other crypto niches like consultation and the burgeoning NFT space. However, despite all of these pro-crypto moves, it currently has no plans to hold any cryptocurrency on its balance sheet.

