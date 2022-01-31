Nothing Cryptic About Visa's Crypto Growth

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Howard Riell
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Al Kelly
    Russian American vaudeville comedian

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) customers reached $2.5 billion in crypto-linked card usage during 2022s first quarter, which equaled roughly 70% of its entire crypto volume for all of fiscal 2021, executives said last week.

People are using their crypto-linked cards to spend in a variety of ways - retail goods and services, restaurants, travel, Visa's Chief Financial Officer Vasant Prabhu told CNBC in an interview. To us, this signals that consumers see utility in having a Visa card linked to an account at a crypto platform. Theres value in being able to access that liquidity, to fund purchases and manage expenses, and to do so instantly and seamlessly.


The company will continue to lean into the crypto space and our strategy is to be a key partner to provide the connectivity, scale, consumer value proposition, reliability and security that is needed for crypto offerings to continue to grow, said CEO Al Kelly during the latest earnings call.

The digital payments company reported on Thursday that its earnings for the quarter ending in December 2021 totaled $3.9 billion, or $1.81 per share, up 25% from last year on revenue of $7.1 billion. It handily beat Wall Street's earnings estimates, with analysts expecting earnings per share to come in at $1.70. The non-GAAP EPS of $1.81 is a 27% increase from the previous year.

Net revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was $7.1 billion, an increase of 24%. In addition, Visa saw a 20% increase in payment volume, a 40% increase in total cross-border volume and a 21% increase in processed transactions. Non-GAAP operating expenses for the company were up 16% to $2.1 billion, with a 36% increase in marketing spending over the previous year.

Visas stock closed at $228 on Friday, a gain of 10.60%, or $21.85 per share, in response to the news. Todays premarket saw it open at $225.23, a 1.14% dip.

Nothing Cryptic About Visa&#39;s Crypto Growth
Nothing Cryptic About Visa's Crypto Growth

"The strength of our network, the growth in eCommerce, better than expected progress in the return of cross-border travel, and a continuation of the recovery all contributed to an excellent quarter," said Kelly in a release.

During the conference call, Prabhu said, "We expect net revenues to grow at the high end of high teens in the second quarter." The current fiscal year, he added, is "off to an excellent start. We expect our growth this year will be well above the pre-COVID rate as cross-border recovers."

Kelly said his San Francisco-based company will continue to expand on its payment ecosystem and support new cryptocurrency initiatives. "We remain confident that we are well-positioned, via our multi-pronged growth strategy, to deliver strong results well into the future," he said in statement.

Apart from its increased transaction volume, Visa also revealed that it had increased the number of crypto firms it is partnering with to facilitate the services, according to BeInCrypto. Previously, the firm had around 54 companies using its services, but it has now increased that number to over 65. Notably, Visa isnt only facilitating crypto payments. The firm has spread its tentacles to other crypto niches like consultation and the burgeoning NFT space. However, despite all of these pro-crypto moves, it currently has no plans to hold any cryptocurrency on its balance sheet.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Red-hot gaming market to breach $150 billion in deals, fundraising - report

    After kicking off 2022 with two mega acquisitions, the video gaming sector is racing to a new record of $150 billion in deals, financing and IPOs this year, according to investment banking firm Drake Star Partners. In just the first few weeks of 2022, Microsoft Corp pitched nearly $70 billion for Activision Blizzard and Take-Two Interactive bid $11 billion for Zynga. That has helped the total value of deals this year already near 2020's record haul of $85 billion from more than 1,159 announced or closed deals.

  • Amazon (AMZN) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Amazon's (AMZN) fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect strong momentum across Prime, AWS, streaming services and the smart device portfolio.

  • Oil Set for Strongest January in Decades as Market Tightens

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil is heading for its biggest January gain in at least 30 years as robust demand outpaced fresh supply. Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldTech Stocks Gain as Traders Brace for Volatility: Markets WrapSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsPrince Andrew’s Costly U.S. Court Battle Puts Strain on FinancesThe global benchmark traded above $90 a

  • Here's What We Like About Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) Upcoming Dividend

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • Bargain Shopping? 2 Top Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Now

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq index is down 12% year to date, and many funds that invest heavily in the technology sector have tumbled even more. Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation (NYSEMKT: ARKK) exchange-traded fund (ETF) has fallen over 25% so far this year and is more than 55% off its all-time high. While Wood and ARK Invest's performance have been poor in recent months, the Innovation ETF has still done quite well overall.

  • Cheslie Kryst, Miss USA 2019 And ‘Extra’ Correspondent, Dies At 30

    Reports claim Kryst's death was most likely a suicide.

  • Fed raising rates to fight inflation ‘not at all radical,’ economist says

    Ethan Harris, Bank of America head of Global Economics, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the economic outlook for the consumer and how the Fed could impact markets in 2022.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With Ultra-High Yields Above 10% You Can Trust to Crush Inflation

    These income stocks, with respective yields of 11%, 11.4%, and 14.2%, can put inflation in its place.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    Small-capitalization stocks have been hit particularly hard over the past months. A look at the Russell 2000, the leading index of small caps, tells the story. The Russell last hit a record high back in November of last year, and it's gone mostly downhill from there -- falling 20%. But low prices now could translate into investor opportunities later on. In fact, Jefferies strategist Steven DeSanctis believes that the small caps are in a "bottoming out process." DeSanctis argues that “valuations

  • Market corrections are good buying opportunities, says Goldman Sachs — but only when this happens

    Is it time to wade in? Yes, if you're confident one thing won't happen, say strategists at Goldman Sachs.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Plunge 42% to 92% in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Based on the lowest published price target from Wall Street, the following three stocks are expected to plunge between 42% and 92% in 2022. It likely comes as no surprise that electric vehicle (EV) kingpin Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA) is a highly polarizing stock among Wall Street analysts. While some believe the company could nearly double in value from the $829 a share it closed at on Jan. 27, Gordon Johnson at GLJ Research foresees Tesla falling more than 90%, based on his price target of $67 for the company.

  • 10 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss the best monthly dividend stocks to buy for 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022. The importance of dividend-paying stocks cannot be emphasized more in times of financial volatility. During the pandemic in […]

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Nvidia in 1999, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has become one of the most desired chip stocks selling today. Its graphics processing units (GPUs) power not only video gaming but also numerous applications driving popular tech sectors such as artificial intelligence and the metaverse. Nvidia stock opened trading on the stock market on Jan. 12, 1999, at $12 per share.

  • Why the Stock Market Could Take a Turn for the Worse

    Companies are, by and large, beating earnings estimates—but the magnitude of earnings beats is falling. Earnings growth shows the same pattern.

  • 3 Metaverse Stocks to Buy Now That Aren't Ridiculously Expensive

    There are two glaring problems with investing in the metaverse. Second, the stocks of companies vying to eventually profit from the metaverse can be very pricey. Here are three metaverse stocks to buy now that aren't ridiculously expensive.

  • Why We Think Altria's (NYSE:MO) Falls Short on Our Dividend Shortlist

    Given its price elasticity, tobacco companies have historically been resilient to market downturns and recessions. Thus, it is not surprising that, while the broad market is down, Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) is over 6% up, looking as bullish as ever.

  • 3 Game-Changing Stocks Down 76% (or More) That Are Screaming Buys

    Shareholders of cloud-based lending platform Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) have had nothing short of a rollercoaster ride over the past six months. Shares of the company essentially quadrupled in under three months, ultimately hitting an intra-day high of $401 in October. While $401 a share was likely too aggressive a valuation in the near-term, this recent sell-off is the perfect opportunity to buy a game-changing fintech stock with a bright future.

  • 3 Great Dividend Stocks to Buy That Are Trouncing the Market Right Now

    Here are three great dividend stocks to buy that are trouncing the market. Shares of ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) have soared more than 20% so far in 2022. The main factor behind this impressive gain is the overall booming environment for the oil and gas industry after a big downturn in 2020.

  • Wall Street Doesn't Like These 2 Deals, and Shareholders Are Paying the Price Monday

    The stock market's turbulence in January has been gut-wrenching, and investors came into the new week hoping that Friday's substantial bounce might mark the beginning of a calmer period for stocks. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had dropped 19 points to 4,404, and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had fallen 4 points to 14,429. Companies are struggling to compete effectively under tough conditions in many industries, and that has inspired many of them to consider strategic moves that have a big impact on investors.

  • 10 Billion Reasons Why Raytheon Technologies Is a Smart Buy for 2022

    The company remains on track to hit its medium-term guidance as the commercial aviation recovery builds momentum.