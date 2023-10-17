"Nothing is done for free": Ukraine Finance Minister on help from IMF "in advance"

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is unlikely to meet Ukraine halfway on the fulfilment of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme conditions and supply the financial aid "in advance".

Source: Serhii Marchenko, Minister of Finance of Ukraine, in an interview for Ukrinform

Quote: "So far I am not ready to say that they are ready to make concessions for us if we significantly undermine our commitments and do not fulfil what we must fulfil. I am not sure they can meet us halfway even despite the ongoing war."

He added that the context of international discussions concerning Ukraine is changing in some way, and it must be taken into consideration.

"Nothing is given for free, and nobody guarantees anything. There are more and more discussions held on the sidelines where Ukraine is only one of the topics on the agenda," Marchenko concluded.

Background:

The IMF within the course of preparation for the second consideration of the EFF noted at least three important achievements of Ukraine connected with stabilising its economy.

The IMF announced the launch of the fund for the development of capacities for Ukraine for which the donors have allocated US$14 million.

The IMF stressed that the Ukrainian MPs will not be allowed to postpone the financial monitoring of politically exposed persons (PEP) since it is a commitment Ukraine had made within the framework of cooperation with the Fund.

