‘I have nothing to fear.’ Puerto Rico governor denies allegations from fired justice official

Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez denied allegations Tuesday that she fired the island’s secretary of justice amid claims that Vázquez mishandled aid for victims of ongoing earthquakes that have struck the island since last December.

The new claims from the now-former secretary of justice, Dennise Longo Quiñones, are the latest in a series of political scandals that have roiled Puerto Rico since the devastation of Hurricane Maria in 2017 and the dramatic ousting of Gov. Ricardo Rosselló nearly a year ago on July 25, 2019.

On Friday, Longo Quiñones referred several complaints — including allegations against Vázquez — to a special independent prosecutor, hours before the governor reportedly asked Longo Quiñones to submit her resignation, according to El Nuevo Día, which first reported the news.

The exact contents of the claims cited in the referrals are still unknown.

Armed with copies of e-mails and documents at a press conference on Tuesday, Vázquez launched allegations of her own against Longo Quiñones and acknowledged firing her. But Vázquez said she didn’t know at the time of the firing of any investigations into her role on the distribution of earthquake aid.

“I was never notified of any ongoing investigation against me, much less that there was a possible referral to the Special Independent Prosecutor against [me] or officials working alongside me,” she said.

Instead, Vázquez alleged that the former secretary of justice had “improperly intervened in a federal investigation related to the [Puerto Rican] Department of Health... related to Medicaid fraud.”

In a September 2019 letter to the Puerto Rico Office of Government Ethics, Longo Quiñones recused herself from participating in investigations related to the Puerto Rican Department of Health. At the time, her mother, Dr. Concepción Quiñones de Longo, was the undersecretary of the health department.

Vázquez’s administration has already faced recent scrutiny. Puerto Rico’s Justice Department investigated contracts awarded to companies that promised COVID-19 test kits for the island but did not deliver, including one awarded to a local construction company discovered to have ties to Vázquez’s pro-statehood political party.

The construction company, Apex General Contrators, had no experience in health care supplies and never delivered the promised one million test kits. Vázquez canceled the contract and the government was eventually refunded the initial $19 million deposit, but the scandal delayed Puerto Rico’s coronavirus testing capacity early on.

Longo Quiñones was not involved in that investigation because of her prior recusal, but El Nuevo Día has reported that the relationship between the governor’s mansion and the Puerto Rico Department of Justice had been tense, particularly because of the COVID-19 testing scandal.

‘I have nothing to fear’

At Tuesday’s press conference, Vázquez repeatedly denied that Longo Quiñones’ firing was in retribution over an ongoing investigation, while welcoming any potential probes into her actions.

“I have nothing to fear... because I have always acted in accordance with the law,” she said, also stating that if the allegations had any merit, she would see it through.

But even as the complaints against Vázquez were on their way to be delivered to the independent panel on Monday, the new head of Puerto Rico’s justice department appeared to intervene at the 11th hour, right before the documents were officially stamped and filed.

In a written statement published Monday just before midnight, Wandymar Burgos, the interim secretary of Justice, said that she had given instructions to a staff member, who was already en route to deliver them, to not hand over the reports to the Office of the Special Independent Prosecutor’s Panel.

Burgos added that she wanted to “know what the reports were about … to handle them accordingly as should happen during a responsible transition.” Vázquez denied at the press conference that she had asked the justice secretary to hold the delivery, and asked for the files to be delivered immediately.

A memo released Tuesday by the independent prosecutor’s office also asked for the “immediate delivery” of the referrals.

“The only legal course of action was to deliver them without further delay,” reads the memo. “The panel must safeguard that its legal powers are not impaired.”