Nothing found after bomb squad investigates possible explosive at Pittsburgh International Airport

The Allegheny County Bomb Squad was called to Pittsburgh International Airport for a possible explosive device Wednesday.

According to Allegheny County police, a TSA Explosive Ordnance Device K-9 alerted officers to a mailbox near the airport’s main checkpoint at around 8 a.m.

The Allegheny County Bomb Squad responded out of precaution and secured the area.

Nothing suspicious was found, police said.

Airport operations were not affected.

