There’s Nothing Generous About Putin’s Coronavirus Aid to US

The Kremlin’s highly publicized “humanitarian aid” to the plague-stricken United States is not an altruistic gesture. It’s a coldly calculated political move. But that doesn’t seem to worry President Donald Trump, who proclaimed during his press conference Thursday: “I’m not concerned about Russian propaganda. Not even a little bit.”

That’s a very big mistake. Yes, yet another one. This is an example of the Kremlin’s time-honored tactic diverting attention to another country as an example of things going even worse elsewhere, and Russian state media make it clear it’s anything but a goodwill gesture.

As the official story goes, Russian President Vladimir Putin asked Trump whether the United States needed Russia’s help in dealing with the coronavirus. As a publicity stunt, this could hardly be more obvious. But, likely to Putin’s surprise, the president of the mightiest country in the world said “Yes.” According to Russia’s state news outlet TASS, Trump accepted the favor “with gratitude” and is expected to reciprocate as needed in the future.

According to Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, the conversation between Trump and Putin pertained to the lack of Personal Protective Equipment, commonly referred to as “PPE,” in the United States. (Trump’s request is especially puzzling in light of his public statements claiming that there is no shortage of PPE in the U.S.)

State media outlet RIA Novosti reported that Putin dispatched a planeload of “disinfectants, glasses, respirators, masks and equipment.” Kremlin-funded RT (formerly Russia Today) described it as “a gift from the Kremlin to its coronavirus-stricken rival.”

Not quite. The U.S. Department of State said that this “gift” was actually a purchase of “needed medical supplies, including ventilators and personal protection equipment, from Russia.” Maria Zakharova, representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, specified that the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) paid for half of the shipment.

The semi-generous gesture is indeed somewhat of an investment, providing a possible excuse to Trump if he moves to lift U.S. sanctions against Russia, imposed for its unlawful annexation of Crimea, covert military activities in Ukraine, attempted poisoning of Sergei Skripal, the downing of the Malaysian aircraft MH-17, and U.S. election interference.

The ventilators provided by Russia, as it happens, were manufactured by a subsidiary of a company that is currently under U.S. sanctions. Concern Radio-Electronic Technologies is a holding company within the Russian state-owned Rostec group.

The Kremlin denies that Putin has ever asked Trump to lift the sanctions, while the U.S. president claimed that the Russian president “has been asking that for two years,” and Russian state media pundits complain that Trump didn’t get the message when Putin called for the immediate removal of all sanctions at the recent G-20 summit. The lifting of the western sanctions remains one of the Kremlin’s top priorities.

During his press conference on Thursday, Trump claimed that Russia offered to send the supplies to America because it had a surplus. On the contrary, Russia itself is in dire need of tests, disinfectants, PPE and medical equipment, and the consequences are surfacing even on state television.

“They say, sew your own masks. There are no antiseptics… The doctors have no masks,” complained Russian lawmaker Alexei Zhuravlyov, appearing on Russia’s 60 Minutes. Olga Skabeeva, the host of 60 minutes, agreed: “There are no masks. That is completely true. Not a single pharmacy in Moscow has any masks… They don’t have the masks in our hospitals,” she said. “We’re all sewing them,” said Russian state TV host Vladimir Soloviev during his own program, The Evening with Vladimir Soloviev.

In March, convicts in three Russian prisons produced 132,000 masks. In April, prisoners in 120 of Russia’s penal colonies are set to begin mass-producing them. It’s unclear whether the masks produced in Russian prisons were sold by Putin to the United States under the guise of “humanitarian aid” requested by Trump.

“Overnight, the United States became the anti-leader—in the number of infections and deaths from the coronavirus,” proclaimed Igor Kozhevin, the host of Russian state TV news show Vesti on channel Rossiya-1, naming the U.S. as an example not to be followed.