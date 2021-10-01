'I have nothing left to live for': Evergrande meeting descends into chaos as investor pulls knife and threatens to kill herself

A compilation video that shows desperate investors confronting Evergrande staff amid the company’s financial issues has gone viral on Chinese social media platform Weibo.



The confrontation: The 10-minute-long video was published on Sept. 29 to Weibo by local news site Xing Tai Shen Bian Shi, who did not specify when and where the videos were taken, according toInsider.









In one of the videos, a female investor can be seen brandishing a knife and threatening to kill herself in front of the Evergrande Wealth staff and other people inside a meeting room.

“I don't want the interest on my investment, I just want my money back. So here's what I have to say to you. If Evergrande Wealth doesn't give me my money today, I'll kill myself right here,” she told the staff. “If this isn't handled today, I'll die right here, right in front of you. My retirement savings are all in that investment. I have nothing left to live for."

Another clip showed a group of people trying to block a car outside the company’s building. A woman can be heard crying and demanding an explanation in the video.

“I don't have any choice but to do this, and I won't listen to you," she said. “All my money is gone."

Investors have been protesting outside Evergrande since Sept. 13, according to Reuters. At one point, around 100 people had gathered outside the building, prompting the guards to form a human barricade to prevent them from getting inside.



The downfall of an empire: China Evergrande Group has become the world’s most indebted company after its liabilities piled up to more than $300 billion from years of borrowing. The financial crisis has also spilled over to the company’s wealth management arm, Evergrande Wealth.



The Evergrande crisis has affected the global market and the crypto world, according to TRT World. The prices of Bitcoin and Etherium have reportedly dropped to their lowest since August, while traditional stocks on Wall Street, such as those in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, suffered their biggest daily percentage drop since May.



