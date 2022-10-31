‘Nothing to do with racism.’ SC Sheriff responds to Shaw University students’ bus search

Three weeks after South Carolina officers stopped and searched a bus carrying 18 Shaw University students, the Spartanburg County sheriff addressed the incident the school’s president had called racist.

At a news conference Monday morning, Sheriff Chuck Wright of Spartanburg County said Dr. Paulette Dillard did not have the facts straight and called her allegations “slanderous and libelous.”

“This case right now has absolutely nothing to do with racism,” Wright said. “I don’t have a problem when someone points out a problem with our department. I’m very, very, very disappointed that a lady of her education level would make such such an uneducated statement to the press and try to give some people stirred up.”

Wright said he has tried three times to speak with Dillard about the incident.

Students attending conference

On Oct. 5, 18 students and two advisers of the historically Black university were traveling from Raleigh to Atlanta for a financial conference when their bus was pulled over in Spartanburg County for a minor traffic violation, The News & Observer reported.

During the stop, multiple officers and drug-sniffing dogs began searching the riders’ luggage.

No illegal materials were found during the search.

The incident sparked outrage from Shaw University’s president, Paulette Dillard, who called it “unfair and unjust” and reminiscent of the 1950s and 1960s when Black students were intimated and often hurt by law enforcement.

“The statement she made was just false,” Wright said.

The search was part of “Operation Rolling Thunder,” an operation among law enforcement agencies along the highway.

Thirty-nine other buses were stopped, the sheriff said. In one case, $500,000 in cash and 2 kilos of cocaine were found, he said.

