'Nothing but rage': Trial starts in case accusing man of killing woman in front of child

Jun. 29—A Dayton man was angry when he drove to his child's mother and shot her five times in the head in front of their 4-year-old, prosecutors said during opening arguments in a trial that began Monday.

Gregory Blanton, 34, is charged in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court with murder, felonious assault and endangering children. He's pleaded not guilty and his defense team deferred their opening statements until after the state finished presenting their case.

Blanton is accused of shooting 32-year-old Krysten Connally on May 9, 2020, in the driveway of a home in the 3200 block of Hillpoint Lane in Dayton.

Connally wasn't expecting Blanton when he pulled up, Montgomery County Assistant Prosecutor Elizabeth McCormick said, and the two got into an argument.

"Within minutes of him arriving, Gregory Blanton pulled out a firearm from his waistband and pulled the trigger 11 times.

"He shot Krysten even after she fell to the ground."

McCormick said Blanton then put his gun back into his waistband, got into his vehicle and drove away, leaving their child behind. The prosecutor played a 9-1-1 call where a woman says she was with the child moments after the shooting and the child told her that his dad just shot his mom.

"This was a crime caused by nothing but rage," McCormick told the jury.

The trial is expected to last throughout this week.