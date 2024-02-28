‘There’s nothing salvageable’: Red Bull Saloon deemed ‘a total loss’ after fire

MURCHISON, Texas (KETK) — An East Texas saloon was deemed a total loss after a fire was reported on Feb. 24. Now, business owners are asking the community for help.

The fire was reported at the Red Bull Saloon in Murchison causing the private club to be a total loss. KETK’s Ashlyn Anderson spoke with members affected by the fire.

“This affects the whole community, everyone here was like family, we help each other out,” said DJ Terry Russom, owner of Boondocks Karaoke Entertainment.

Russom said he left his equipment at the saloon on Friday night after hosting karaoke night and had planned to return to host a birthday part on Saturday.

However, that morning he woke up to call that the saloon was on fire.

“I got here 15 minutes later and there were eight or nine fire trucks here from five different departments and it was chaos,” Russom said.

Russom told KETK News he has to restart his business again from the ground up with nearly $5,000 worth of equipment melting in the fire.

Now he is seeking the community’s help getting him back on his feet.

“Its a large part of my life and its been burned out from under me and it’s gut wrenching at this point,” Russom said.

Russom said people can help by donating to his CashApp, $DJTerry73 or on PayPal, @terryrussom1973.

The owners deemed the place a total lost but the Henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire is being investigated as arson.

“The fire at the Saloon is still currently under investigation and being investigated as arson,” Shane Renberg, the Henderson County Fire Marshal, said.

Rossum said the owner of the saloon, Latricia Cowart, is completely devastasted that her business is gone.

“She loves everybody out here and its such a big part of her life,” said Russom.

Cowart said she is working on a fundraising event so she can continue serving the community and will create a donations account soon.

