Nothing can save the Tories now

It is rare that both Labour and the Conservatives can both be right. But after the Conservatives’ dismal night in which they lost two formerly safe seats, it actually happened.

Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, welcomed the results as “fantastic” for his party and a sure sign that the voters want a change in government. Meanwhile Jacob Rees-Mogg said, accurately, that by-election results are never an accurate prediction of what will happen at a subsequent by-election.

Both these things are true, and there is no doubt which side is happier this morning. The two results can hardly be interpreted in any other way than as a sign of a forthcoming Labour government. Nevertheless, it is extremely unlikely that the nearly 30 per cent swing in Wellingborough will be accurately replicated on a national scale.

The loss of Wellingborough and Kingswood to Labour (with the Reform Party lending a hand) could hardly be worse news for Rishi Sunak at the end of a week that started so well – with Labour division and indecision over its Rochdale candidate – and ended so badly with news that the economy went into recession at the end of last year.

It’s clear that voters consider the latter factor to be more important than the former. Politics is necessarily about argument and spin. But it is also, just occasionally, about empirical facts, and these by-elections surely cannot be spun in any respect as anything other than unalloyed good news for the Labour Party. Would they have preferred to have won over more former Conservative voters, many of whom defected to Reform instead? Obviously. Does the fact that Reform syphoned off a large portion of disaffected voters worry Starmer?

Should it? Or do these results merely confirm that, as has threatened to happen many times before, the right wing vote is going to be split at the general election, and to Labour’s enormous advantage?

If you were looking really hard, you might, perhaps, be able to identify a couple of morsels of positivity for the Conservatives and Sunak, but they are slight indeed.

The first is that these results are no worse than everyone expected them to be – the poverty of low expectations at least softening the blow. It is also unlikely (though not impossible) that Labour will hold onto either of these seats come the general election. Lastly, Conservatives can at least look forward to next week’s Rochdale by-election in the certain knowledge that whoever wins, it will not be the Labour Party, which has disowned its candidate after he claimed Israel allowed the October 7 massacre to take place.

But these are meagre offerings indeed. Wellingborough and Kingswood only serve to confirm that the national polls predicting a massive victory for Labour are close to accurate. And even the unwelcome re-emergence of Labour’s anti-Semitism travails has been shown to be of less importance to voters than their desire to remove Rishi Sunak from office.

A dreadful night for the Government was hardly helped by the party chairman himself. Richard Holden appeared on the wireless this morning and was challenged about his party’s decision to issue an edited clip of London Mayor Sadiq Khan claiming that Labour was “proud to be both anti-racist but also anti-Semitic”. Khan had immediately corrected himself, adding, “beg your pardon, tackling anti-Semitism”, but that part was missed out from the clip distributed by the Conservatives on social media. It was a desperate move, defended by Mr Holden, who was presumably hoping that concerns over anti-Jewish hatred in sections of the Labour Party would obscure his own disastrous performance in the by-elections.

The first rule of politics: when in a hole, stop digging. There’s something else that both sides ought to agree on.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.