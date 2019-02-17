Nothing Seems to Be Stopping America's Oil Growth Engine

America's oil production continued its unrelenting ascension last month, rising another 90,000 barrels per day (BPD) from December's level to an average of 12 million BPD, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. That has the U.S. on track to produce 12.4 million BPD this year and 13.2 million BPD in 2020, which would obliterate last year's record output of 10.9 million BPD, a number that shattered the previous mark that stood for 48 years.

Fueling America's high-octane oil growth is the Permian Basin, which stretches across parts of western Texas and southeastern New Mexico. That continued output expansion comes even though two notable speed bumps -- lower oil prices and pipeline constraints -- have tried to slow it down.

Barely feeling a pinch from lower oil prices

Oil prices rose for most of 2018, which gave drillers incentive to boost spending on new wells, with the bulk of that incremental capital going into the Permian Basin. Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), for example, added $1.1 billion to its capital budget last year, with all those funds allocated to the Permian Basin. That additional spending enabled Occidental Petroleum to accelerate its growth rate.

However, with oil prices crashing to end 2018, producers are cutting spending. In Occidental Petroleum's case, it's reducing its capital budget by 10% to $4.5 billion. However, even with that spending reduction, Occidental Petroleum is on track to grow its total production 9% to 11% this year -- up from its 5% to 8% long-term target -- including 30%-plus growth out of the Permian.

Meanwhile, WPX Energy (NYSE: WPX) is cutting its 2019 capital budget. The company initially expected to spend between $1.45 billion and $1.65 billion this year, which would have been enough money to grow its U.S. oil volumes 25% to 30% from last year's level. The recent crash in crude prices, however, forced the company to reduce the range to between $1.1 billion and $1.275 billion, which is still enough to increase its output 20% from 2018's average. Overall, the company noted that it's forecasting only a 6% impact on its original production guidance despite a 23% spending reduction.

What pipeline constraints?

Another issue affecting Permian producers is dwindling space on pipelines to move crude out of the region. At one point last year, oil companies were pumping 3.3 million BPD out of the Permian but had only about 3.6 million BPD of pipeline space. That bottleneck has eased somewhat in recent months, after Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE: PAA) raced to finish its Sunrise expansion project, which came online in November. Plains All American is also on track to start partial service of its Cactus II pipeline by the third quarter of this year, with full service expected by next April. Meanwhile, Plains All American recently joined forces with ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and another midstream company to move forward with a new pipeline project, Wink to Webster, which should start up in the first half of 2021. That pipeline is crucial to support ExxonMobil's Permian-focused expansion plans.