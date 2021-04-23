There’s Nothing Stopping Democrats from Going it Alone on Infrastructure — Except Democrats

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Democratic leadership holds a news conference after the first Democratic luncheon meeting since COVID-19 restrictions went into effect on Capitol Hill in Washington
Democratic leadership holds a news conference after the first Democratic luncheon meeting since COVID-19 restrictions went into effect on Capitol Hill in Washington

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic leadership hold a news conference after the first Democratic luncheon meeting since COVID-19 restrictions went into effect on Capitol Hill in Washington, on April 13, 2021. Credit - Erin Scott—Reuters

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday.

If Democrats wanted to pass a straight, party-line infrastructure plan with a price tag reaching into 13 digits, they could. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wrested a green-light from the Senate’s rules maven in February that would let Democrats jam a massive spending plan through a budgeting loophole. And, assuming every Democrat holds the line and Vice President Kamala Harris is available that day, Democrats have the votes to spend the $2 trillion on roads, airports, schools and the Internet that President Joe Biden has outlined. Republicans can whine and attack, but they can’t stop it without Democratic help.

Democrats, however, aren’t willing to go that route — at least not yet. The specifics differ among camps but the overriding desire here is the same: Democrats want to stay in power, and the blowback from an all-Team Blue bill on something that should be patently appealing across the spectrum would make their fragile majority even more perilous.

There are some, like Sens. Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, who know they’re already on borrowed time in the chamber, representing states that don’t normally send Democrats to Washington. Going full-tilt partisan would cut against their claims to be political independents who are fighting for their constituents and not doing the bidding of Democrats broadly. Arizona loves a good maverick, and both Sinema and Kelly have wrapped themselves in that cape. We’ve written in The D.C. Brief before about Manchin’s politics and the pressure he faces at home in West Virginia — the state that gave Trump his second-biggest margin of victory.

Others like Biden-whispering Sen. Chris Coons think there’s no reason to move unilaterally when it’s in Republicans’ interest to make sure their tunnels don’t collapse on top of voters. Even this week, Coons was praising Republicans’ $568 billion counter-offer to the $2 trillion proposal as a good starting point — despite its diminished scale. In the end, it would be just about one-tenth of the new money Biden is seeking. But, sure, let’s start with something, these Democrats argue.

The White House isn’t urging its allies to fall in line on pursuing a unilateral bill, either through pressure applied to lammakers or promises to have vulnerable members’ backs when it comes time to run again. At her daily briefing, Biden spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the White House welcomes the GOP counter and Biden would invite the authors to meet next week. Biden has already been working the Republicans with Oval Office visits and patient listening sessions. Even Biden’s harshest critics have appreciated that the President appears sincerely engaged and has been taking notes.

All of which leaves Schumer in something of a holding pattern. House Democrats, led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have shown no hesitation in going it alone, as they did on the last round of stimulus spending to confront the COVID-19 economy. Schumer could do the same, as he did with that bill, which passed 50-49. (Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska missed the vote to attend his father-in-law’s funeral.)

Biden thinks the infrastructure plan deserves Republican buy-in. That may well be the case, but he was also in the room back in 2009 when the Obama team chased Republican votes for their stimulus package, to come up empty in the House and ultimately winning over just three Republican Senators. It was the same way as Obama’s team spent months negotiating with Republicans on what we call Obamacare; in the end, not a single Republican voted for it even after Democrats watered it down and scaled-back its size and ambition.

Republicans like Sen. Lindsey Graham have already been vocal about how they would deploy procedural hiccups to delay an all-Democratic pathway. The Senate parliamentarian gave Schumer a path to pass infrastructure along a party-line vote but underlying Senate rules can still trip up Democrats if they get too greedy. This is part of the reason the White House retains a level of optimism that officials can shepherd a measure into law with broad support and without parliamentary trickery.

But doing so would require everyone involved to set aside their situational awareness. Progressives have been very public about their desire to dismantle the 60-vote filibuster in the Senate for most legislation. Well, the filibuster isn’t a factor here. Democrats could rally together and pass this as a partisan piece of legislation. There aren’t many signs that Republicans are going to come along. After all, they all stood against the last stimulus bill — and then bragged to constituents about all of the goodies that were heading home. No, really. That happened. Again. In the words of Pelosi, they “vote no and take the dough.”

But Schumer knows politics better than most in this town. Sure, he could force Manchin to take a difficult vote. But he’d also be sacrificing possibly the only Democrat who can win that seat in the state. Without exception, Manchin can be a thorn in Democrats’ side — but he’s a heckuva’ lot better for their agenda than his last opponent, a former pharmaceutical lobbyist who as West Virginia’s attorney general spent a good bit of time fighting Obama’s EPA and gun safety regulations.

It’s similar for Sinema and Kelly. Arizona Republicans are still fighting Biden’s win in the state, conducting an audit this week trying to prove Trump’s baseless claims that fraud cost him the state. Biden became the first Democratic to win electoral votes from the state since 1996. Democrats can win in Arizona; it’s just that they don’t win it when they’re running as true-blue partisans. The question lingers: Is winning this vote worth Schumer yielding the majority back to Republican Leader Mitch McConnell for at least two more years?

Make sense of what matters in Washington. Sign up for the daily D.C. Brief newsletter.

Recommended Stories

  • Greta Thunberg: Science "not the thing that's holding us back" from climate change action

    A new documentary series follows teenage environmentalist Greta Thunberg's journey around the world as she witnesses firsthand the effects of climate change. Adriana Diaz spoke to Thunberg about being a leader in the climate movement and how lessons learned fighting the pandemic can help battle climate change. "Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World" premieres Thursday night on PBS.

  • Michigan lawmaker dropped governor's name during DUI arrest, state police say

    State Rep. Jewell Jones told troopers that their actions were "not going to be good for you," according to a state police report. "I run y'all budget, bro."

  • Maxine Waters slams ‘blatant distortion’ of critics framing her as violent

    Waters has her say about Republican tactics in Congress in a Los Angeles Times op-ed piece she wrote, titled “I’m Not New to This.” Congresswoman Maxine Waters has penned an editorial in which she maintains that critics are targeting her in a “blatant distortion of the truth.” Waters attended a peaceful rally Saturday in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota to show her support in the fight against police brutality.

  • Top Trump ally Lindsey Graham praises Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema for refusing to abolish the filibuster

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has urged his caucus to publicly praise the two Democratic lawmakers.

  • America's gas-fueled vehicles imperil Biden's climate goals

    For President Joe Biden to reach his ambitious goal of slashing America’s greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030, huge reductions would have to come from somewhere other than one of the worst culprits: auto tailpipes. “We're not going to be able to meet the target with new-car sales only," said Aakash Arora, a managing director with Boston Consulting Group and an author of a study on electric vehicle adoption. “If every new vehicle sold today was an electric vehicle and it was entirely powered by renewable energy overnight, it would take 10 years or more for us to achieve a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions,” said Chris Atkinson, a professor of mechanical engineering and director of smart mobility at Ohio State University.

  • Sen. Tim Scott to deliver Republicans' rebuttal to Biden's joint address

    Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) will deliver his party's response to President Biden's joint address to Congress next week, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced on Thursday.Why it matters: The pick is a big deal in the post-Trump GOP as Republicans navigate what the future of the party will look like. Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, is widely seen as a rising star in the party who is well-liked by pro-Trump Republicans as well more moderate members.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The selection comes as Scott is working closely with Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) on a potential bipartisan police reform deal in the wake of the Derek Chauvin trial.What they're saying: “Sen. Tim Scott is not just one of the strongest leaders in our Senate Republican conference. He is one of the most inspiring and unifying leaders in our nation. As Sen. Scott likes to say, he is living his mother’s American dream, and he has dedicated his career to creating more opportunity for our fellow citizens who need it most," McConnell said.“He is a conservative optimist with the right vision for a stronger, more united country," McCarthy added. "Today’s Republican Party is a growing coalition of working Americans who value freedom in pursuit of the American dream. No member in Congress epitomizes the essence of today’s Republican Party more than my friend and colleague Sen. Scott."“We face serious challenges on multiple fronts, but I am as confident as I have ever been in the promise and potential of America," Scott said. "I look forward to having an honest conversation with the American people and sharing Republicans’ optimistic vision for expanding opportunity and empowering working families.”Flashback: The Trump campaign gave Scott a primetime slot during the 2020 Republican National Convention, during which he gave a moving speech on race and achieving the American dream.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • New Jersey Cat with 'Funky' Face Looking for a Home: 'He's Extra-Cute Exactly the Way He Is'

    The Halfway Home Animal Rescue Team is looking for a forever home for Mr. Marbles, a black-and-white cat with several congenital anomalies that give him a Grumpy Cat look without impacting his health.

  • Unions warn Senate Democrats: Pass the PRO Act, or else

    Losing unions’ support ahead of 2022 could be devastating to Democrats, who are looking to maintain — and, ideally, build on — their razor-thin majorities in the House and Senate in the upcoming midterm elections.

  • Hospitals overrun as India's COVID-19 infections top global record for second day

    NEW DELHI, (Reuters) -People across India scrambled for life-saving oxygen supplies on Friday and patients lay dying outside hospitals as the capital recorded the equivalent of one death from COVID-19 every five minutes. India's second wave has hit with such ferocity that hospitals are running out of oxygen, beds and anti-viral drugs. Ambulance sirens sounded throughout the day in the deserted streets of the capital, one of India's worst hit cities, where a lockdown is in place to try and stem the transmission of the virus.

  • McConnell calls massive Biden spending plan 'completely disastrous'

    FOX News Chief Washington Correspondent Mike Emanuel has the details on 'Special Report'

  • Giuliani earns Razzie award for year's worst movie performances

    Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani's unwitting appearance in "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" was named one of the year's worst performances by voters for the annual Razzie prizes on Saturday. The Razzies, or Golden Raspberry Awards, were created in 1980 and serve as an antidote to Hollywood's glitzy Oscars ceremony, which take place on Sunday. Giuliani was named worst supporting actor for his brief appearance in Sacha Baron Cohen's "Borat" mockumentary sequel.

  • McEnany praises Georgia mother for speaking out on mask mandates for children

    Fox News' Kayleigh McEnany reacts to a Georgia mother who went viral for her emotional plea to remove mask mandates for children.

  • Our Earth in context with other worlds

    Data and planet illustrations: NASA; Graphic: Annelise Capossela, Andrew Witherspoon/AxiosEarth is special, even in the context of the thousands of planets outside of our solar system so far found by astronomers. Why it matters: The holy grail for researchers remains finding an Earth-sized planet in a similar orbit to our Earth around a Sun-like star. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's happening: While astronomers haven't yet found proof-positive of an Earth twin, they continue to use high-powered tools on the planet and above it to find more and more planets out there in the universe. Scientists have found more than 4,000 alien planets, but none of them appear to be exactly like our own. "So far, our home is unique in the universe," NASA said in an FAQ. "We have found many Earth-sized rocky exoplanets, some of which are in the habitable zones of their stars."What's next: Scientists hope to perform follow-up observations on some of the most promising worlds found so far in order to see if any of them may truly be habitable. At the moment, even the most powerful telescopes are unable to gather enough detailed data to be able to say that any planet so far is habitable, but future telescopes should aid in the hunt in the coming years. Astronomers are in the process of setting their priorities for the community for the next 10 years, a process known as the "decadal survey" that will help NASA decide what missions to fund.Major missions now up for consideration could help researchers characterize far-off planets, peering into their atmosphere and helping scientists learn more about what may be lurking below.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Rachel Maddow Can't Believe Even Lysol Had To Set The World Straight On Donald Trump

    The lesson here? "Choose your president wisely," she cannot emphasize enough.

  • FDA: N95 masks, now plentiful, should no longer be reused

    The Biden administration has taken the first step toward ending an emergency exception that allowed hospitals to ration and reuse N95 medical masks, the first line of defense between frontline workers and the deadly coronavirus. Critical shortages of masks, gowns, swabs, and other medical supplies prompted the Trump administration to issue guidelines for providers to ration, clean, and reuse disposable equipment. Thus, throughout the pandemic, once a week many doctors and nurses were issued an N95 mask, which is normally designed to be tossed after each patient.

  • 'Normalization of hate:' White nationalist language of America First Caucus sets off new alarms on racism

    Experts say the language in platform of the would-be America First Caucus recalls past and current overtures to white nationalism.

  • Chinese Crypto Miners Face Unstable Regulatory Environment

    Tightening regulations have unnerved some crypto miners in China.

  • Wake school calendar change to help Muslim students, but not all like ‘yo-yo’ scheduling

    Wake is making a schedule change to ensure traditional-calendar schools don’t schedule classes on Eid al-Fitr.

  • ‘TheWrap-Up’ Podcast: ‘Promising Young Woman’ Writer/Director Emerald Fennell

    Episode 34: Plus, Oscar predictions! This week on “TheWrap-Up,” hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed the terrible week for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the rotating guest hosts of “Jeopardy!” and the week of reckoning for mega-producer Scott Rudin. Then, with the Oscars this Sunday, we bring on TheWrap’s awards editor Steve Pond to give us his predictions for the big night. Will there be one big winner? Is there a category he’d bet his life on? We’ll break it all down. Finally, our interview with Emerald Fennell, the Oscar-nominated writer/director of “Promising Young Woman.” She talked about the film managed to balance different genres and if she’s done telling this type of story (hint: She’s not). SUBSCRIBE: Apple | Spotify | Omny Studio | Stitcher | Google Podcasts “TheWrap-Up” is hosted each week by founder and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman and assistant managing editor Daniel Goldblatt. The pair dive into the biggest headlines of the week in the world of movies, television, streaming and tech. Each episode features two deeper dive segments featuring our knowledgable and talented team of Wrap Pro reporters, offering up their in-depth, expert analysis you won’t hear anywhere else. Also Read: Oscar Predictions 2021: We Predict the Winners in All 23 Categories (Photos) Read original story ‘TheWrap-Up’ Podcast: ‘Promising Young Woman’ Writer/Director Emerald Fennell At TheWrap

  • Comcast CEO Brian Roberts Earned $32.7 Million In 2020; NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell Pay Was $16.5 Million

    Comcast CEO Brian Roberts’ total pay package came in at $32.7 million last year, down from $36.4 in 2019. Roberts earned a base salary of $3.4 million; stock and option grants both valued at $10.6 million; and $7.7 million in non-equity incentive compensation — like a cash bonus. NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell’s total pay was […]