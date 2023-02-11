‘Nothing surprises me anymore;’ Kettering neighbors hope police find out who shot up duplex

People in Kettering hope police find out who shot up a duplex Thursday night.

Officers think more than a dozen bullets hit the building on Renwood Drive and David Road.

News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis spoke with neighbors Friday night and saw people walking their dogs, also walking with strollers but there was also a visible police presence.

Bullet holes could be seen in the duplex’s windows during the daytime Friday.

“Between 15 and 20 rounds were suspected to be fired actually at the residence,” said Tyler Johnson, Kettering Police Public Information Office.

He said people were inside when this happened Thursday night but no injuries were reported.

Neighbors told Lewis they remember hearing one round and then more rounds a few minutes later.

Lori Wentzel lives near the duplex.

“Nothing surprises me anymore sadly,” she said. “Do I feel uncomfortable where I’m at because of that incident? No. I mean it can happen anywhere.”

Lewis said Kettering Police are trying to figure out how many shooters there were and if the people involved shot from a car or from the street.

They are also looking into whether a white car might have been involved.

“We believe that this was a targeted incident, not just a random act of violence,” said Wentzel.

Because of that, some neighbors are thinking.

“It’s personal,” she said. “It shouldn’t be too difficult to find out who did it.”

Lewis says the duplex is right across the street from Alter High School and Wentzel has lived in the area for more than a decade.

“I live on the corner,” she said. “So, there’s always family and people walking their dogs and pushing strollers or riding bikes and just simple, it’s really a simple neighborhood.”

Police tell Lewis they have now increased patrols in the area and that this sort of violence rarely happens here.

“We see it every once in a while but it’s usually an accidental discharge or something like that,” said Johnson. “Somebody cleaning their gun but it’s pretty rare for this to happen.”

Lewis asked a neighbor about the last time they can remember violence like this here. Some told him they remember when 16-year-old Ronnie Bowers was shot and killed in 2016.

