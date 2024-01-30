‘Nothing ventured is nothing gained’: Nowakowski vies to spur generational shift in State Senate

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Common Councilman Mitch Nowakowski stood shoulder to shoulder with federal, state and local leaders on Friday in urging the U.S. Postal Service to shelve plans to move at least a portion of the Williams Street processing and distribution center down the Thruway to Rochester.

The councilman’s ascension to this point started about 14 years ago, pounding the pavement for campaigns for everything from town supervisor to county court judge to state assembly to the New York State Senate — which is where he’d like to find himself later this year, replacing Sen. Tim Kennedy, who’s the likely candidate to replace Brian Higgins when he vacates his seat on Congress early next month.

Nowakowski is barely a month into his second term on the council. And now he wants a promotion.

“These opportunities only come once in a lifetime to be able to serve in this capacity,” he said. “Nothing ventured is nothing gained. So I am exploring the opportunity with the Democratic party.”

Nowakowski says his Filmore District shares demographics with the State Senate’s 63rd, which includes historically Democratic strongholds like metro and south Buffalo, Lackawanna and Cheektowaga.

“A lot of times, I represent some of the richest and poorest people in the city of Buffalo,” Nowakowski said. “It’s an honor and a privilege. And if I’ve learned anything, it’s to roll up my sleeves, be quick and agile on my feet, be able to figure out what issues are happening and bring people together while also delivering.”

He also brushes off any notion that, at the age of 32, he’s at a disadvantage in Albany.

“I’ve knocked on a lot of doors in my life and they said I was too young at 27 to be a council member and I proved them wrong and was able to serve honorably.”

Quite the opposite, he says.

“I believe my age is my strength because we’re starting to see generational shifts,” he said. “And as we see generational shifts in our community, we also need to see them reflected in our elected representatives too.”

One of those generational shifts happened in 2011 with the adoption of the Marriage Equality Act, making same-sex marriage the law of the land in New York.

Nowakowski championed the law, fighting alongside prominent Democrats to get it passed, including Kennedy.

“I have a special and unique spot and fondness for this senator and this senate district that benefited my life and a lot of people that I love and care about,” Nowakowski said.

