'Nothing you can do but wait': In New Orleans, frustrations rise over Hurricane Ida outages; death toll rises

NEW ORLEANS — Trenise Cooper sleeps in her car, carefully rationing the gas left in its tank to power the air conditioner.

Lloyd Kelly cooks free meals for his neighbors, the work keeping his mind off the stifling heat and humidity.

Glennis Waterman sits on her porch with her puppy, Roscoe, hoping for a breeze, reading books on her iPhone charged by a neighbor's generator.

All across New Orleans, residents are sweaty and grumbling, alternately frustrated and resigned to what many feel is the slow pace of power restoration after Hurricane Ida's destruction.

Experts say the heat poses a real danger to the elderly who cannot cool off, and at least four people have died and 82 people have been taken to hospitals because of carbon monoxide poisoning from generators. About 438,000 customers remained without electricity Monday night, and some areas of Louisiana may not see their power restored for several more weeks, power provider Entergy predicts.

The death toll in Louisiana from Ida rose to 26 Wednesday, after health officials reported 11 additional deaths in New Orleans, mostly older people who perished from the heat.

Louisiana outages: Week after Hurricane Ida's landfall, hundreds of thousands still without power

Trenise Cooper, 57, left, walks with a friend after picking up free meals at a World Central Kitchen feeding station in New Orleans on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, following the passage of Hurricane Ida.

'We're sweating to death'

“It’s hot and miserable, frustrating and uncomfortable," Cooper, 57, says Monday afternoon. She hopes the power comes back Wednesday, but that will be only the first step: She works as a server at a restaurant that's closed because it doesn't have power, and without money coming in, she's worried about paying her bills.

“We're sweating to death," Paula Calice, 65, says, waving a pair of cooking tongs and dancing as "Hot in Herre" by Nelly rumbles from the speakers of her parked Honda minivan.

Calice and her husband, along with several others, set up barbecue grills on the median on St. Claude hours after the storm passed. They're still out there, cooking and giving away whatever food people donate. Kelly has been helping them. An out-of-work mason, Kelly has been staying with family in the area and volunteered to cook with Calice and her husband, Kevin.

“It takes things off your mind, having something to do," Kelly says.

Paula Calice serves food to a friend in New Orleans on Sept. 6. Calice and her husband cook donated food for area residents waiting for power to be restored after Hurricane Ida. Smiling at the camera is Zaryah "RaRa" Manning, 3.

'This is how we celebrate': Hurricane Ida brings New Orleans together to feed community after storm

A few blocks away, Cam Mangham, 59, and her neighbors are doing the same – collecting or buying whatever food they can find to give it away. Without refrigeration to keep food from spoiling or electricity to run microwaves and stoves, and with only limited supplies of gasoline, many New Orleans residents depend on free food giveaways to survive.

“We’re exhausted. I’m not sure how much longer we can do this," Mangham says. “New Orleans didn’t do that bad, and we’d be fine if we just had electricity.”

Across the city, streets are clear, garbage pickups are ongoing and public bus services are running. But most shops, restaurants and hotels are closed, and the neon signs of the city's fabled Bourbon Street are dark.

For the first few days, Waterman, 66, donated the food in her fridge and freezer to the neighborhood food giveaway organized by Mangham and others. As the days turned into a week, she began depending on the giveaways herself. Like others in the neighborhood, Waterman hoped to get power back Monday but learned it might not come back for at least two more days.

Tuesday's forecast is for temperatures in the 80s, with close to 90% humidity. Recognizing the danger posed by the heat, city officials opened nearly a dozen recreation centers for residents to cool off in.

Glennis Waterman's dog, Roscoe, pants in the afternoon heat of New Orleans on Sept. 6. The pair try to stay cool as they wait for electricity to be restored to their neighborhood.

"Today was a real disappointment not to get power," Waterman says. "That was a real blow."

Although Ida lashed New Orleans with high winds, the city escaped relatively unscathed, particularly when it came to floodwaters. Billions of dollars' worth of levees built or strengthened after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 did their job, keeping storm surge from inundating the historic city, parts of which sit 8 feet below sea level. Attention is turning to the electric grid, which shut off during the storm after the eight power cables serving the city snapped in the high winds.

"We're still in summer, and so without electricity, it's going to be very dangerous for the elderly, for those with pre-existing conditions, on top of dealing with COVID," says Craig Fugate, 62, the former head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency under President Barack Obama.

Louisiana power outage map

'Nothing you can do but wait'

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., called on members of both parties to pass the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021, which would fund infrastructure spending, including larger interstate power transmission lines.

Entergy, the power provider for New Orleans, fired up a $210 million, 128-megawatt gas-fired power plant last spring that was supposed to bring redundancy to the city's power grid. But the plant couldn't provide power to the city because a tower carrying high-voltage electric cables into the city collapsed during the storm.

"We’ve got to harden the grid just like we hardened the levees after Hurricane Katrina," Cassidy said in a statement

In a blunt letter sent Sept. 3, Craig Greene, chairman of the Louisiana Public Service Commission, demanded that Entergy provide "honest, straightforward answers" about the pace of repairs.

Utility workers repair broken power poles and lines as they work to restore power to New Orleans on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, following the passage of Hurricane Ida.

Entergy said Ida damaged or destroyed 30,679 poles, 36,469 spans of wire and 5,959 transformers – "more than hurricanes Katrina, Ike, Delta and Zeta combined."

“We have made significant progress in getting the lights back on for our customers in spite of all the challenges we are facing,” John Hawkins, Entergy’s vice president of distribution operations, said in a statement. “Our crews are encountering massive damage – particularly in the hardest-hit areas. We have assembled a storm team of nearly 26,000 people who will not stop until the last light is back on. I want to thank our customers for their patience as we work to restore power to our communities.”

Kelly, the mason, says he's seen the damage to the poles in his cousin's neighborhood, so he understands the enormity of the task.

"It’s frustrating to wait, but I guess you can’t rush the process," he says, mopping his head with a green towel. "There ain’t nothing you can do but wait."

