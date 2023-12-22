Nothing's faster than DeSantis nod, so why the dilly-dally on replacing Thurlow-Lippisch?

Earlier this month, Treasure Coast Republicans had a front-row seat to how Gov. Ron DeSantis handles party politics.

When six-term St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara abruptly announced his retirement late on a Friday afternoon Dec. 1, DeSantis swooped in like Captain Marvel. Within minutes, Keith Pearson, a lieutenant buried deep in the sheriff's office leadership pyramid, suddenly discovered himself appointed by DeSantis.

No surprise DeSantis named a Republican to replace a Democrat as sheriff of one of Florida's 67 counties. Even less of a surprise is DeSantis apparently consulted no one in St. Lucie County leadership, its constitutional officers, state representatives or even its Republican Party executive committee as to who would best succeed the county's top law enforcement professional.

As he has before, DeSantis let local leaders know that if he wants their opinion, he'll give it to them.

The new St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson

Barring something unforeseen, Pearson, a longtime member of law enforcement, will dutifully serve and protect county residents until the November 2024 election. Then voters will choose from six candidates (so far) for sheriff.

Meanwhile, DeSantis' treatment of another leadership position can be held in stark contrast.

At the South Florida Water Management District, it's been nine months and counting since the governor has known there would be an open seat at the dais of the governing board. Governing board members are appointed by the governor, as are many other seats heading councils and advisory boards. Yet somehow, "Governor Water" has overlooked this vacancy for nearly a year.

U.S. Reps. Ron DeSantis (left) and Brian Mast (center) speak with environmental advocate Jacqui Thurlow-Lippisch

Water management be damned: DeSantis appointee from Treasure Coast slapped in face by Florida Senate, not reconfirmed

It was late March when Martin County resident Jacqui Thurlow-Lippisch found out she was not going to be confirmed by the Florida Senate to a second term, even after having been re-appointed by DeSantis. To this day, no one from the Senate leadership has said a word to Thurlow-Lippisch. Her term ended June 19, and there has been an open seat at every board meeting since.

Why such a lengthy delay? The governor somehow stepped away from his presidential campaigning and guest-judging butter sculptures in Iowa long enough to find Pearson in the 700-employee St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, yet he hasn't bothered to find a replacement on the SFWMD board, which oversees an area covering 16 counties and 8 million constituents, a third of Florida's population?

Technically, by state statute, the opening is an at-large seat and can be filled by someone from St. Lucie, Martin, Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade or Monroe counties. Typically, past governors, including DeSantis, have chosen a resident of the southern Treasure Coast to fill it.

The omission is important. Republicans in Martin and St. Lucie counties who give a hoot about clean water should be angry. The rest of the governor's constituents should be upset, too.

Lake Okeechobee's complex management will change for the first time in 15 years as the Army Corps of Engineers rolls out the Lake Okeechobee System Operating Manual.

The lake is high going into an El Nino year, which typically means more rain is on tap. One tropical system during the rainy season can send discharges from the lake into communities like Stuart, Port St. Lucie, Fort Myers and Naples.

It's important to have a voice on the board to represent the areas that stand to lose the most from polluted water if this happens.

Leaving the position open should offend Republican leadership of the Treasure Coast, too, but we don't hear any complaints. Why haven't we heard from lawmakers, such as GOP legislators Toby Overdorf, Gayle Harrell, Dana Trabulsy and John Snyder, who say they care so deeply about water issues locally?

Who knows, maybe DeSantis is squeezing into his red lamé superhero suit. Clean water fans can hope he'll soon swoop into West Palm Beach and name a replacement, at least before the next discharge event begins.

