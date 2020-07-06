Notice of Class Action Involving all Individuals and Entities who Purchased or Otherwise Acquired Shares of Yelp Common Stock

SEATTLE, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

SAN FRANCISCO DIVISION

Case No. 3:18-cv-00400-EMC

JONATHAN DAVIS and ROEI AZAR, on

Behalf of All Others Similarly Situated, Plaintiffs, v. YELP, INC., JEREMY STOPPELMAN,

LANNY BAKER, and JED NACHMAN, Defendants.



SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION

This notice is for all individuals and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Yelp Common Stock between February 10, 2017 and May 9, 2017, both dates inclusive, and who were damaged thereby (The "Class").

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, that the above-captioned action ("Action") against Yelp, Inc. ("Yelp"), Jeremy Stoppelman, Lanny Baker, and Jed Nachman ("Defendants"), has been certified as a class action on behalf of the Class, except for certain persons and entities that are excluded from the Class by definition as set forth in the full printed Notice of Pendency of Class Action ("Notice"). Lead Plaintiff Jonathan Davis has been certified by the Court to represent the Class.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THIS LAWSUIT. The full printed Notice is currently being mailed and emailed (to the extent the Notice Administrator has access to known Class Members' email addresses) to known Class Members. If you have not yet received a full printed Notice, you may obtain a copy by downloading it from www.YelpSecuritiesLitigation.com or by contacting the Administrator:

Yelp, Inc. Securities Litigation

c/o JND Legal Administration

P.O. Box 91030

Seattle, WA 98111

Info@YelpSecuritiesLitigation.com

(888) 964-0696

If you did not receive the Notice by mail and/or email, and you are a member of the Class, please send your name and address to the Administrator so that if any future notices are disseminated in connection with the Action, you will receive them.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice, may be made to Court-appointed Class Counsel:

Kara M. Wolke, Esq. GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100 Los Angeles, California 90067 Telephone: (310) 201-9150 Facsimile: (310) 201-9160 Email: kwolke@glancylaw.com Corey D. Holzer, Esq. HOLZER & HOLZER LLC 1200 Ashwood Parkway, Suite 410 Atlanta, Georgia 30338 Telephone: (770) 392-0090 Facsimile: (770) 392-0029 Email: cholzer@holzerlaw.com

If you are a Class Member, you have the right to decide whether to remain a member of the Class. If you choose to remain a member of the Class, you do not need to do anything at this time other than retain your documentation reflecting your transactions in Yelp common stock. You will automatically be included in the Class, and you will be bound by the proceedings in this Action, including all past, present and future orders and judgments of the Court, whether favorable or unfavorable. If you are a Class Member and do not wish to remain a member of the Class, you must take steps to exclude yourself from the Class.

If you timely and validly request to be excluded from the Class, you will not be bound by any order or judgment in the Action, and you will not be eligible to receive a share of any money which might be recovered in the future for the benefit of the Class. To exclude yourself from the Class, you must complete the exclusion form at https://secure.yelpsecuritieslitigation.com/ or submit a written request by letter (or via the email address mentioned in the full printed Notice) for exclusion postmarked or submitted online no later than August 25, 2020, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the full printed Notice. It is within the Court's discretion as to whether a second opportunity to request exclusion from the Class will be allowed if there is a settlement or judgment in the Action.



Further information may be obtained by contacting the Administrator or visiting the website www.YelpSecuritiesLitigation.com .

Please Do Not Call or Write the Court with Questions.

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

