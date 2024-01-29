Notice: enforcement to start for Marquette Co. seasonal road restrictions

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — Drivers in Marquette County will be subject to more strict road rules at the end of the month.

The Marquette County Road Commission announced Monday morning that seasonal speed and load restrictions will go into effect at 7 a.m. on Jan. 31.

The enforcement applies to all roads under its jurisdiction, said the MCRC.

The MCRC maintains 284 miles of primary roads and 990 miles of local roads. In addition, the MCRC maintains 169 miles (441 lane miles) of State Trunkline under contract with the Michigan Department of Transportation.

