Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting in Starbreeze AB (publ)

STOCKHOLM, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The shareholders in Starbreeze AB (publ), reg.no. 556551-8932, (the "Company") are hereby convened to the Extraordinary General Meeting (the "Meeting") on Thursday 13 August 2020 at 2.00 p.m. at Mannheimer Swartling's offices, Norrlandsgatan 21, Stockholm, Sweden.

Notice:

Shareholders who wish to participate at the Extraordinary General Meeting shall

Be registered under the shareholder's own name in the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB on Friday 7 August 2020 , and

, and Notify the Company no later than on Friday 7 August 2020, to address Starbreeze AB, "Extra bolagsstämma 2020", c/o Euroclear Sweden AB, Box 191, 101 23 Stockholm, or on the Company's website: www.starbreeze.com/investor-relations/corporate-governance/meetings-events/.

Such notification shall include name, personal identification number or corporate registration number, address, telephone number and the name of any representative and/or advisor. If the shareholder intends to be represented by a representative, a proxy, in original, shall be presented at the Meeting along with any certificate of registration and other documents of authorization. Copies of such documents of authorization should also be included in the notification. A form of proxy is available at the Company and on the Company's website,www.starbreeze.com, and can also be sent to the shareholders upon request. A proxy is valid one year from the date of issue or such longer period stated in the proxy, however, not more than five years.

To be entitled to participate in the Meeting, shareholders whose shares are registered in the name of a nominee must temporarily re-register their shares in their own names. Shareholders who wish to realize such re-registration must advise their nominees well in advance of Friday 7 August 2020, at which time such re-registration shall be executed.

Information with regard to the coronavirus

As part of the effort to minimize the risk of spreading the coronavirus, the Board of Directors has resolved that shareholders in the Company shall be able to exercise their voting rights at the Meeting in advance by so-called postal voting. The intention of the Board of Directors' resolution is to reduce the number of people gathered at the location of the Meeting. The Company encourages its shareholders to, in the manner stated below, exercise the possibility of postal voting.

The Company has also decided to take the following measures due to the coronavirus:

No beverages or food will be served,

The number of non-shareholders, Board members, corporate officers and guests present will be limited, and

The questions at the Meeting will be concentrated on matters on the agenda and other information that the participants are entitled to receive according to law, and the Meeting will as far as possible be minimized in time without restricting the rights of the shareholders.

Further measures may be presented by the Board before the Meeting. Information will be announced and available on the Company's website.

Please follow the recommendations regarding the coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease from the Public Health Agency. For up-to-date information, see www.folkhalsomyndigheten.se.

Postal voting

Shareholders who wish to exercise the possibility of postal voting shall, in addition to being included in the shareholder's register in accordance with the above, use a form for postal voting and notice of attendance, which is available at the Company's website, www.starbreeze.com.

The postal voting form shall be sent to the Company by e-mail to GeneralMeetingServices@euroclear.eu or by regular mail to Starbreeze AB, "Extra bolagsstämma 2020", c/o Euroclear Sweden AB, Box 191, 101 23 Stockholm.

Shareholders who are natural persons may also give their notice and cast their postal votes digitally through BankID verification. Link to digital postal voting is available on the Company's website, www.starbreeze.com, and at https://anmalan.vpc.se/EuroclearProxy/.

The postal voting form must be the Company at hand no later than the same time as the notice of attendance to the Meeting, on Friday 7 August 2020 .

If the shareholder is a legal entity, a copy of the certificate of registration or a similar document of authorization is to be attached. For those who wish to postal vote via a representative, a proxy should also be attached. The shareholder may not provide the postal vote with specific instructions or conditions. If so, the vote is invalid.

Proposed agenda

Opening of the Meeting Election of Chairman of the Meeting Preparation and approval of the voting list Approval of the agenda Determination as to whether the Meeting has been duly convened Election of one or two persons to verify the minutes Resolution on amendment of the Articles of Association Approval of the Board of Directors' resolution on a rights issue of new shares Closing of the Meeting

Election of Chairman of the Meeting (item 2)

It is proposed that attorney Patrik Marcelius shall be elected as Chairman of the Meeting.

Resolution on amendment of the Articles of Association (item 7)

For the purpose of enabling the rights issue of new shares, as resolved by the Board of Directors on 30 June 2020 subject to the approval by the Meeting, the Board of Directors proposes that the limits of the share capital and the number of shares in the Articles of Association shall be adjusted by the Meeting resolving to amend § 4 and § 5, p. 5.1 of the Articles of Association, as follows:



Current wording Proposed wording § 4 Share capital shall be not less than SEK 3,000,000 and not more than SEK 12,000,000. Share capital shall be not less than SEK 7,000,000 and not more than SEK 28,000,000. § 5, p. 5.1 The number of shares in the company shall be not less than 150,000,000 and not more than 600,000,000. Shares may be issued in two classes: Class A shares and Class B shares. Shares of each class may be issued up to an amount corresponding to a total of 100 percent of share capital. Each Class A share shall carry ten (10) votes and each Class B share shall carry one (1) vote. Otherwise, Class A shares and Class B shares carry equal rights to a share in the company's assets and profits. The number of shares in the company shall be not less than 350,000,000 and not more than 1,400,000,000. Shares may be issued in two classes: Class A shares and Class B shares. Shares of each class may be issued up to an amount corresponding to a total of 100 percent of share capital. Each Class A share shall carry ten (10) votes and each Class B share shall carry one (1) vote. Otherwise, Class A shares and Class B shares carry equal rights to a share in the company's assets and profits.

The resolution in accordance with the above proposal is conditional upon the Meeting approving the Board of Directors' resolution on a rights issue of new shares under item 8.

Majority requirement

Under the Swedish Companies Act (2005:551), the resolution of the Meeting on amendment of the Articles of Association requires the support of shareholders representing at least two-thirds of both the number of votes cast and the shares represented at the Meeting in order to be valid.

Approval of the Board of Directors' resolution on a rights issue of new shares (item 8)