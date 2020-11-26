RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces estimated annual reinvested capital gains distributions for RBC ETFs

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced estimated 2020 annual reinvested capital gains distribution amounts for unitholders of RBC ETFs.

Please note that these are estimated amounts only, as of October 30, 2020. The estimates could change if the RBC ETFs experience subscriptions, redemptions or engage in portfolio transactions prior to the ex-dividend date or for other unforeseen factors.

The annual capital gains distributions for the RBC ETFs generally represent net realized capital gains within the RBC ETFs and are typically not paid in cash, but are reinvested in additional units of the respective RBC ETF. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution. The reinvested capital gains distributions will increase the unitholder's adjusted cost base for the respective RBC ETF.

RBC GAM Inc. expects to announce the final annual reinvested capital gains distribution amounts on or about December 31, 2020, while the final December monthly and quarterly cash distributions are expected to be announced on or about December 22, 2020. Unitholders of record as of December 31, 2020 will receive the 2020 annual reinvested capital gains distribution amounts.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2020, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.) in early 2021.

The estimated 2020 annual reinvested capital gains distribution amounts per unit for the RBC ETFs are as follows:

FUND NAME

FUND
TICKER

ESTIMATED
ANNUAL
REINVESTED

CAPITAL
GAINS PER
UNIT

ESTIMATED
ANNUAL
REINVESTED

CAPITAL
GAINS PER
UNIT AS % OF
NAV AT OCT.
30, 2020

RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Bond ETF

RLB

$0.000

0.00%

RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond ETF

RBO

$0.000

0.00%

RBC Target 2021 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQI

$0.000

0.00%

RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQJ

$0.000

0.00%

RBC Target 2023 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQK

$0.000

0.00%

RBC Target 2024 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQL

$0.000

0.00%

RBC Target 2025 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQN

$0.290

1.33%

RBC Target 2026 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQO

$0.000

0.00%

RBC Target 2027 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQP

$0.000

0.00%

RBC Canadian Discount Bond ETF

RCDB

$0.077

0.37%

RBC PH&N Short Term Canadian Bond ETF

RPSB

$0.263

1.27%

RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

RUSB

$0.041

0.19%

RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)*

RUSB.U

$0.030

0.19%

RBC BlueBay Global Diversified Income (CAD Hedged) ETF

RBDI

$0.000

0.00%

RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF

RPF

$0.000

0.00%

RBC Quant Canadian Dividend Leaders ETF

RCD

$0.000

0.00%

RBC Quant Canadian Equity Leaders ETF

RCE

$0.000

0.00%

RBC Vision Women's Leadership MSCI Canada Index ETF

RLDR

$0.110

0.55%

RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF

RBNK

$0.211

1.23%

RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF

RUD

$0.000

0.00%

RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RUD.U

$0.000

0.00%

RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RUDH

$0.315

1.16%

RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF

RUBY

$0.000

0.00%

RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF (USD Units)*

RUBY.U

$0.000

0.00%

RBC U.S. Banks Yield (CAD Hedged) Index ETF

RUBH

$0.000

0.00%

RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders ETF

RUE

$0.054

0.17%

RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RUE.U

$0.041

0.17%

RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RUEH

$0.000

0.00%

RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF

RPD

$0.000

0.00%

RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RPD.U

$0.000

0.00%

RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RPDH

$0.000

0.00%

RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF

RID

$0.000

0.00%

RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RID.U

$0.000

0.00%

RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RIDH

$0.000

0.00%

RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders ETF

RIE

$0.000

0.00%

RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RIE.U

$0.000

0.00%

RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RIEH

$0.000

0.00%

RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF

RXD

$0.000

0.00%

RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RXD.U

$0.000

0.00%

RBC Quant Emerging Markets Equity Leaders ETF

RXE

$0.000

0.00%

RBC Quant Emerging Markets Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RXE.U

$0.000

0.00%

* Estimated annual reinvested capital gains distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for RUSB.U, RUD.U, RUBY.U, RUE.U, RPD.U, RID.U, RIE.U, RXD.U, and RXE.U

The RBC Strategic Global Dividend Leaders ETF (RLD), RBC Strategic Global Equity Leaders ETF (RLE), RBC Quant Global Infrastructure Leaders ETF (RIG in CAD and RIG.U in USD), RBC Quant Global Real Estate Leaders ETF (RGRE in CAD and RGRE.U in USD), and RBC 6-10 Year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond ETF (RMBO) (each a "Terminating ETF") are scheduled to terminate effective on or about November 27, 2020. Upon termination, the final net asset value of each Terminating ETF will be announced and distributed to remaining unitholders of each respective Terminating ETF on a pro rata basis.

For further information regarding RBC ETFs, please visit www.rbcgam.com/etfs.

Forward-looking information

This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the RBC ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from the estimated distributions set forth in this notice. Factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions between now and December 15, 2020 or December 31, 2020 (the RBC ETFs' tax year end, as applicable) include, but are not limited to: the actual amounts of distributions received by the RBC ETFs; the actual amounts of capital gains generated from sales of securities; trading activity within the RBC ETFs, including buying and selling of securities; and subscription and redemption activity.

Distribution estimates do not denote the yield a client may receive. All values are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated. Totals may not sum due to rounding. The year-end distribution estimates are provided by RBC GAM Inc. and are for information purposes only. They do not reflect final attributions for tax purposes. For more information, please speak with your investment advisor.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"). Please read the applicable prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. Index returns do not represent RBC ETF returns. RBC ETFs are managed by RBC GAM Inc., a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 86,000+ employees who bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

About RBC Global Asset Management
RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes money managers BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $520 billion in assets and have approximately 1,400 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

SOURCE RBC Global Asset Management Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2020/26/c8322.html

