Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Cash Distributions for Fidelity High Dividend Factor ETFs, Fixed Income ETFs and Monthly High Income ETFs
TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the November 2020 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of High Dividend Factor ETFs, Fixed Income ETFs and Monthly High Income ETFs.
Detailed in the tables below, unitholders of record as of November 26, 2020 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on November 30, 2020.
Fidelity ETF Name
Ticker
Cash
CUSIP
ISIN
Payment
Exchange
Fidelity Canadian High
FCCD
0.15020
31608M102
CA31608M1023
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity U.S. High
FCUD
0.10087
31645M107
CA31645M1077
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity U.S. High
FCUH
0.11500
315740100
CA3157401009
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for
FCRR
0.06119
31644M108
CA31644M1086
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for
FCRH
0.08129
31644P101
CA31644P1018
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity International
FCID
0.00080
31623D103
CA31623D1033
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity Systematic U.S.
FCHY
0.09583
31615L105
CA31615L1058
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity Systematic U.S.
FCHH
0.09324
31615M103
CA31615M1032
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity Canadian Short
FCSB
0.03222
31608N100
CA31608N1006
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity Systematic
FCCB
0.03897
31644F103
CA31644F1036
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity Global Core
FCGB
0.02460
31623G106
CA31623G1063
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity Global Investment
FCIG
0.02331
31624P105
CA31624P1053
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity Canadian Monthly
FCMI
0.06857
31609T106
CA31609T1066
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Fidelity Global Monthly
FCGI
0.04180
31623K107
CA31623K1075
Monthly
Toronto Stock
About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.
As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $162 billion in assets under management (as at November 16, 2020) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.
We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.
Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors and may experience a gain or loss.
SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2020/19/c7559.html