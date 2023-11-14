Noticing more deer along the side of the road in NJ recently? Here's why

Many New Jersey residents are fond of their neighbors, including the white-tailed deer that inhabit their neighborhood.

They are also used to unfortunately seeing numerous deer laying on the side of the road during their daily commute.

While deer are always something to watch out for while driving around New Jersey, there are certain times each year when it seems like there are a lot more deer on the side of the road, and when drivers should be on higher alert for deer crossings.

When are deer most active?

October through December are peak deer time around the state as this season marks the deer rut or rutting season, also known as mating season. During this time, bucks are competing for does leading to more aggressive and irrational behavior. In pursuit of a doe, both the buck and the doe are more likely to dart across the road in front of oncoming drivers, according to an Oct. 12 press release from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

Another reason for increased deer activity is the time change which occurred on Nov. 5.

“The deer move the most at dawn and at dusk. Right now, with the time change they are naturally moving at 5 o’clock at night when it is getting dark which is the same time that most commuters are on the road. During the summertime, they might not start moving until 8:30 or 9 o’clock at night when most people are already home from work,” said Parker Space, NJ state assemblyman and owner of Space Farms Zoo and Museum.

Space works with North Jersey counties to clear dead deer from the side of the road. He currently works with Sussex County, Warren County, Union County, and Morris County to remove the deer from county and municipal roads, feeding usable parts of the deer to his animals at the zoo and sending the remaining parts to the landfill.

According to Space, they pick up anywhere from 10 to 25 deer a day between October and the end of November. This number doesn’t include deer picked up from state roads as those are handled by state-run organizations.

How to avoid deer while driving

Although it can be stressful weaving through the thousands of deer that live around the state, there are things that New Jersey drivers can do to be prepared and avoid collisions with deer.

“The biggest thing is, if you see a deer come out into the road and it runs across there is a really good chance there’s going to be another deer right behind it,” said Space. “I think that causes a lot of the accidents. A deer will run across in front of somebody and they’ll just keep on going at 50 or 60 miles an hour and there’s usually going to be more deer coming.”

Another thing that Space said is to keep an eye out for deer crossing signs.

“Usually, they cross at the same areas. If you see a deer at one spot and then a couple days later you see another one, keep that spot in mind. They have territorial paths that they tend to stay on.”

The NJDEP shares some additional advice for motorists including slowing down when you come across a deer, use your high beams when it is safe to while driving at night, avoid tailgating incase the driver in front of you stops suddenly for a deer, and stay off handheld devices while driving.

Additionally, try not to swerve if you see a deer coming as swerving could lead to a worse accident. Instead, brake as much as you can safely and try to stay in your lane to avoid colliding with another car.

“Deer are involved in thousands of collisions with motor vehicles in New Jersey each year, with the highest number occurring during the fall mating season,” said NJDEP Fish and Wildlife Assistant Commissioner Dave Golden in a release. “It is very important that motorists in all parts of the state be alert to the possibility of deer suddenly darting onto roadways, and to follow some basic guidelines to stay safe.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Deer in NJ more active during fall as road collisions rise