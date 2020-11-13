    Advertisement

    NOTIFICATION OF MANAGERS’ AND CLOSELY RELATED PARTIES’ TRANSACTIONS WITH DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S’ SHARES IN CONNECTION WITH SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM

    Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

    ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 92 - 13 NOVEMBER 2020

    In connection with the announced share buy-back program in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, A/S Motortramp continuously sells shares pro rata and the market is to be informed accordingly – see the attached file and announcement no. 90.

    Kind regards,

    Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

    Martin Badsted

    CFO

    For further information:

    Martin Badsted, CFO, tel.: +45 3315 0451
    Anne-Louise Dam-Rasmussen, Head of Communications, tel.: +45 3273 0624


