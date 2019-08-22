There’s Nothing Crazy About Cat Ladies, New Study Suggests

Feline fans have been lobbying for an end to the “crazy cat lady” stereotype for some time, but now, thanks to new scientific evidence, they’re finally able to claim victory over the tired trope.

That’s right, y’all. According to a new study, owning lots of cats doesn’t indicate mental health or social difficulties.

Researchers at UCLA who analyzed more than 500 pet owners reportedly found nothing to support the age-old "crazy cat lady" stereotype that suggests cat lovers waste their days away in solitude obsessing over the wellbeing of their pets.

"We found no evidence to support the 'cat lady' stereotype: cat-owners did not differ from others on self-reported symptoms of depression, anxiety or their experiences in close relationships," the study, published in the journal Royal Society Open Science, claims. "Our findings, therefore, do not fit with the notion of cat-owners as more depressed, anxious or alone."

Add those results to the ones from a 2009 study that found that cat ownership can be beneficial to our health in a number of ways, and we’d say that cat ladies have a whole lot to purr about!