Noting serious of the charges, judge rejects bond reduction request of EMS workers

Attorney Jennifer Hightower addresses the media outside at Sangamon County courtroom Monday. Hightower, who represents the family and estate of Earl L. Moore Jr., the victim of a Dec. 18 homicide in Springfield, made remarks at Monday's hearing in at attempt to reduce bond for Peggy Jill Finley and Peter J. Cadigan, who have been accused of first-degree murder of Moore.

Citing the seriousness of the first-degree murder charges, a Sangamon County judge ruled Monday against efforts by two Springfield emergency medical services workers to have their bonds reduced.

Peggy Jill Finley and Peter J. Cadigan of Springfield appeared in court for the hearing, which lasted a little less than 90 minutes.

The defendants, handcuffed and wearing Sangamon County Jail-issued uniforms, had to file past about 35 members of the family of Earl L. Moore Jr., who died of compression and positional asphyxia at HSHS St. John's Hospital on Dec. 18.

More:Timeline: What we know about Earl L. Moore Jr.'s death and events that followed

Finley, a paramedic, and Cadigan, an EMT, were the LifeStar Ambulance Service, Inc. workers who responded to Moore's home and transported him to the hospital.

Sangamon County Circuit Judge Robin Schmidt, making her first appearance in the case which has gained national media attention, said there was "inherent risk" that neither of them would appear at future court dates.

Both were being held on $1 million bonds.

Cadigan's attorney, Justin Kuehn moved that Cadigan be released without a bond or if it was lowered, that it should be no more than $50,000.

Federal judge's order demands answers from Springfield man convicted in Jan. 6 breach

Kuehn said Cadigan didn't pose "any danger to anyone in public." He said Cadigan also was amenable to wearing an electronic device or be subject to home monitoring.

Noting Finley's work record and her ties to the community, attorney W. Scott Hanken insisted that she be let out on a recognizance bond.

"To say she is a flight risk is stretching credulity," Hanken said during the proceeding.

While Schmidt said she heard "no reliable evidence" that either defendant was planning to flee, she had to take into consideration "the nature of the seriousness of the charge" in denying the reduction of bonds.

Both Finley and Cadigan face 20 to 60 years behind bars for the offense.

Story continues

Earl L. Moore Jr.

While Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright addressed the bond matters, attorney Jennifer Hightower, representing Moore's estate and family, reminded the court during a short presentation that "Earl Moore is not a name on a piece of paper. He wasn't a viral video. He was a person."

Several of Moore's immediate family, including his mother, Rosena Washington, and his sisters, Chatara Moore and Mahogany Moore, were in courtroom, along with Springfield NAACP Branch and NAACP State President Teresa Haley.

Hightower said it was the first time the family had been in the presence of Finley and Cadigan.

"Obviously, it's difficult. It was an emotionally charged courtroom," Hightower said after the hearing. "The family is grieving. This is hard for (the Moore family) to wrap their minds around, the fact that Earl Moore is gone. The fact that their son, their uncle, their brother, their nephew is gone and he's never coming back.

"I think it's important for the victim's (family) to be heard. It's certainly appropriate under (the victims rights statute)."

After the hearing, Hanken said he was "very, very disappointed" with Schmidt's ruling. "I respect the judge. I respect the job she has to do. This is a case that has a lot of eyes on it.

"A bond hearing is not a trial. I'll state what I stated when this began. I've been doing this (33 years) and I've never seen anything like this before in my life. It's our intention to go forward and go to trial. We believe the law and the facts are on our side and we'll prevail. How we get there now is a little different story with Ms. Finley in custody and her limited means, we'll see what we can do."

Hanken said he could bring up the bond reduction matter again at a future date.

Hightower said the family was "very pleased" with Schmidt's decision.

"We believe the bond is appropriate," she said. "It's being treated as any other first-degree murder charge despite the wouldas, shouldas, couldas, maybe or what if or any other hypothetical that was given today. At this process, it's for the legal process to continue."

Finley and Cadigan, along with LifeStar, were named in a wrongful death lawsuit, also filed in Sangamon County court by noted civil rights attorney Ben Crump. Hightower said the defendants have been served in that case.

The state's attorney's office handed over more than 1,500 pages of discovery Monday, including documents and reports and electronic investigation.

A March 20 procedural status hearing was set Monday, but that may be more perfunctory towards setting a date to argue motions filed in the case.

Judge Schmidt denies reduction of bonds for both Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan, EMS workers charged with 1st degree murder of Earl Moore in Springfield, Ill.#SJRbreaking — Steven Spearie (@StevenSpearie) February 6, 2023

This story will be updated.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788, sspearie@sj-r.com, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Bonds of EMS workers accused in a Springfield murder case won't be reduced