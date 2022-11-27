Notion VTec Berhad (KLSE:NOTION) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Notion VTec Berhad (KLSE:NOTION) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Notion VTec Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.048 = RM22m ÷ (RM550m - RM85m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Notion VTec Berhad has an ROCE of 4.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electronic industry average of 15%.

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Notion VTec Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Notion VTec Berhad Tell Us?

Notion VTec Berhad has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 4.8% which is a sight for sore eyes. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 25% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

What We Can Learn From Notion VTec Berhad's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Notion VTec Berhad has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. And given the stock has remained rather flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if other metrics are strong. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for Notion VTec Berhad (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

